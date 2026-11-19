Named to the list for the eighth straight year, ROI continues to guide AI transformation and technical enablement for global enterprise leaders

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / ROI Training, a global provider of enterprise IT and cloud training solutions, has been named one of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies for 2026 by Training Industry, the primary source of information for corporate learning leaders. This award highlights ROI Training's ongoing work in delivering customized, hands-on learning programs that help organizations speed up cloud adoption, build practical AI and technical skills, and support business transformation.

Today, ROI acts as a strategic AI enablement partner to some of the world's largest banks and technology companies. Selected for the eighth consecutive year and tenth time overall, ROI Training stands out for its close partnerships with major cloud and AI providers, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, as well as its ability to design and run scalable training programs for some of the world's largest companies.

"Our customers want their people to do more with the technology they've invested in. That might mean helping an entire workforce use AI in their day-to-day work or getting a new class of engineers ready to contribute from day one. Our team builds the curriculum and hands-on labs around the work people actually do, then manages the details that make those programs work across regions. I'm proud to see that work recognized again by Training Industry," said David Carey, CEO of ROI Training.

Selection to the 2026 Training Industry Top IT and Technical Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Scope and quality of program and service offerings for IT and technical training

Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact

Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships

Business performance and growth trajectory

About ROI Training

Founded in 2002, ROI Training is a trusted training partner to the world's leading companies. Working alongside top AI and cloud providers, including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft, ROI delivers instructor-led, practical programs that close critical skill gaps and speed up technology adoption. With a strong track record of supporting global enterprises and public sector organizations, ROI builds and delivers customized learning experiences that maximize technology investments and drive real business results.

Contact Information

Michael Gilchrist

Global Client & Project Manager

media@roitraining.com

(800) 764-9877

SOURCE: ROI Training

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roi-training-named-to-training-industrys-2026-top-it-and-technica-1254232