President Mirziyoyev's Vision for Uzbekistan's Transformation Presented in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzbekistan's transformation under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the country's evolving role on the international stage were the focus of a series of high-level meetings and academic events in Jordan, centred on the presentation of his book, The Contemporary World and New Uzbekistan.

Bringing together government officials, religious leaders and scholars from both countries, the events explored the reforms undertaken in Uzbekistan since 2016, their impact on the country's development and opportunities for closer cooperation with Jordan.

The book examines Uzbekistan's political, economic and institutional modernisation against the backdrop of global challenges. It explores the thinking behind the country's reform programme and the role of international partnerships in shaping its future.

Presentations took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Amman and at two Jordanian universities - Al al-Bayt University and the World Islamic Sciences and Education University (WISE). They were accompanied by nine Arabic-language publications, including studies by international scholars and illustrated volumes on Uzbekistan's contemporary development, cultural heritage and the concept of the Third Renaissance.

The publications were donated to Jordanian libraries, providing Arabic-speaking students and researchers with access to material on Uzbekistan's reforms and history.

The events also highlighted the growing relationship between Uzbekistan and Jordan, whose diplomatic ties date back to 1993.

Muzaffar Kamilov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, described a new phase in bilateral relations, supported by the commitment of the two countries' leaders to closer cooperation. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Jordan, Nodirjon Turgunov, highlighted the expansion of bilateral engagement, while Haitham Obeidat, Chairman of the Jordanian Senate's Committee on Uzbek-Jordanian Friendship, pointed to opportunities in trade, investment, education and culture.

Religious and academic dialogue was another focus. Jordan's Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Mohammad Al-Khalaileh, emphasised the importance of moderation and tolerance in Islam, while Grand Mufti Ahmad Al-Hasanat called for closer cooperation in Islamic scholarship and research. The discussions also explored how Uzbekistan is drawing on its intellectual heritage as part of its contemporary development. For centuries, the cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Termez were important centres of learning, producing scholars whose contributions to mathematics, medicine, astronomy and Islamic thought influenced intellectual life far beyond Central Asia.

One example of this connection between past and present is the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, established in Tashkent at President Mirziyoyev's initiative. Combining museum exhibitions with research and educational activities, the Center seeks to preserve and promote the contributions of Central Asian scholars to world civilisation.

Dr. Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director of the Center, linked its mission to the President's emphasis on education and enlightenment. "The establishment of the Center for Islamic Civilization was the realisation of an original concept and initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This project is founded on the principles of enlightenment, humanism and respect for the rich intellectual heritage of the Islamic world," he said.

"As early as 2017, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the Head of State emphasised the importance of combating ignorance through knowledge and education. Today, our aim is not only to preserve the legacy of great thinkers, but also to make it accessible to the international community by fostering academic and cultural dialogue."

The meetings also explored opportunities for joint research and publishing projects, including manuscript studies, digitisation and initiatives to make historical collections more accessible to international scholars.

The Arabic-language publications donated to Jordanian libraries will remain available to students and researchers, providing a lasting resource for the study of Uzbekistan's contemporary development and intellectual heritage.

Notes to editors:

About the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan.

Opened in March 2026, the Center for Islamic Civilization is located on the historical site of Shash, in the heart of Tashkent, next to the spiritual center of the capital, the Hazrati Imam complex. The three-story building measures 145 by 115 meters, and its central dome rises 65 meters.

The Center's exposition is based on the Uthman Quran, one of the oldest surviving handwritten copies of the Quran in the world. The manuscript is included in the UNESCO Memory of the World program, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of documentary heritage of world importance.

The area of the main museum exposition is about 15,000 square meters; In addition, the complex includes a research center, digitization laboratories, as well as conservation and restoration workshops. Visitors will be able to see rare artifacts of different historical periods, returned from abroad, including those purchased at international auctions and from private collectors at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan. The exposition also presents collections of museums from around the world and the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Promotion of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan (WOSCU). Interactive exhibitions tell about the outstanding achievements of the Islamic Golden Age in the fields of algebra, astronomy and medicine.

Even before the official opening, the Center received wide international recognition. In 2026, it was named one of the most beautiful museums in the world by the Prix Versailles, included by Smithsonian Magazine and BBC Travel in the list of the most anticipated new museums of the year, and also listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest museum dedicated to Islamic civilization.

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