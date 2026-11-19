Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, the only Employee Experience Platform that transforms how leaders align, assure, and activate their people, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Frontline Worker Communication Applications. It is the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for the category, which covers software for the majority of the world's workforce.

"For far too long, the people who keep factories, hospitals, stores, and supply chains running have had less access than their desk-based colleagues to the information and systems they need to do their jobs," said Ruth Fornell, CEO, Poppulo. "We think a Magic Quadrant dedicated to frontline communication shows how far that has changed."

"We believe our recognition as a Visionary in this critical category reflects the breadth of what we've built: one platform that reaches a nurse on a night shift or a technician on a site visit as easily as someone at a desk in head office," said Fornell. "We give every employee an integrated, connected experience where they can find trusted information and act on it, wherever and however they work."

Gartner assessed vendors in the Frontline Worker Communication Applications report on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. In October, Poppulo was also named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Manufacturers, healthcare providers, retailers, and logistics companies employ people who work across sites and shifts, often in several languages and with uneven access to devices. Communicators need to get consistent, relevant messages to all of them and help them find the procedures they need. They also need proof that the messages got through.

Poppulo is built for that job. It delivers messages through mobile, web, digital signage, and email from a single unified platform, so employees receive them whatever their access to devices. Audience targeting and centralized planning keep messages consistent and relevant to each site and shift, while delegated publishing lets local teams post their own updates. Engagement analytics provide the proof across digital and physical channels.

Among a growing set of AI capabilities, Poppulo's Ask AI lets employees ask questions the way they would ask a colleague.

"AI is changing how employees access information and how communicators support them," said Fornell. "With Ask AI, an employee can find a policy or procedure without knowing where it's stored, and the answer comes from content the company has approved. Alongside that, we're giving communications teams the tools to create and deliver content more efficiently, including video and audio dubbing with lip-sync to support multilingual communications."

Poppulo's acquisition of Sociabble in May 2026 expanded its platform, which now spans multichannel communications, intranet, knowledge management, employee engagement, and advocacy. Poppulo is among a select group of vendors included in both Magic Quadrants, and the company believes this reflects a platform built for frontline and desk-based employees alike, across the digital and physical workplace.

To access the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Frontline Worker Communication Applications, click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Frontline Worker Communication Applications, Alexandra Earl, Catherine Donnelly, Mike Gotta, 16 November 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Helen Poitevin, Alexandra Earl, 29 September 2026.

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About Poppulo

Poppulo is a global leader in AI-powered employee experience and enterprise digital signage, helping organizations connect with their workforce and customers through intelligent, real-time messaging across every channel. The first company in its category to deploy agentic AI-and the first to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's benchmark for secure, trustworthy AI-Poppulo has defined what it means to bring enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to communications.

Trusted by over 10,000 organizations, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100, Poppulo's solutions reach more than 50 million employees worldwide. Its digital signage network spans over 600,000 screens globally. By combining certified agentic AI with scalable communications technology, Poppulo helps enterprises boost employee engagement, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more at www.poppulo.com

Media Contact:

Tim Vaughan

tvaughan@poppulo.com