Founded by Dr. Jennifer Plotnick in 2016, the Brooklyn practice marks a decade of artful cosmetic dentistry, comprehensive family care, and a patient experience people look forward to.

Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Grand Street Dental, the Williamsburg practice known for blending thoughtful design, modern dentistry, and genuine hospitality, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Since opening its doors at 57 Grand Street in 2016, the practice has grown from a bold idea about what a dental visit could feel like into a trusted neighborhood home for families, creatives, and professionals across Brooklyn and beyond.

When Dr. Jennifer Plotnick founded Grand Street Dental, she set out to change the way people feel about going to the dentist. A native New Yorker who describes herself as an artist at heart, Dr. Plotnick built a practice where clinical excellence and a warm, design-forward environment work hand in hand. The result was a space that felt less like a medical office and more like a welcoming studio, where patients could relax, ask questions, and leave feeling cared for.

That vision quickly caught the attention of the press and the community alike. Within its first few years, Grand Street Dental was featured in New York Magazine, Forbes, Wired, Esquire, and Domino, with Forbes describing Dr. Plotnick as "in a class by herself." In 2018, the Brooklyn Eagle honored her with its Award for Champions and Visionaries of Healthcare, recognizing the practice's commitment to humanizing the dental experience.

"Ten years ago, I opened Grand Street Dental with a simple belief: a visit to the dentist shouldn't be something people dread," said Dr. Jennifer Plotnick, founder of Grand Street Dental. "I wanted to create a place where beautiful, lasting dentistry and real hospitality could exist under one roof. Watching our patients grow with us over the past decade, from first cleanings to complete smile transformations, has been the greatest reward of my career. I'm deeply grateful to our team and, most of all, to the Williamsburg community that has trusted us with their smiles."

Over the past decade, the practice has expanded both its team and its range of care. Dr. Plotnick is now joined by associate dentists Dr. Kristine Hassan, a graduate of the NYU College of Dentistry, and Dr. Hannah Stern, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. Together, they offer a full spectrum of services, from routine exams, cleanings, and tooth-colored fillings to implants, crowns, root canals, TMJ therapy, and emergency care. On the cosmetic side, Grand Street Dental has become a destination for lifelike porcelain veneers, cosmetic bonding, Invisalign, and professional whitening, crafted in collaboration with some of New York City's finest ceramists.

Dr. Plotnick's own commitment to learning has shaped the practice's growth. A McGill University graduate who completed her General Practice Residency at Albert Einstein Montefiore Medical Center, she has continued her training through the Spear Institute and Aesthetic Advantage, focusing on cosmetic dentistry and full-mouth rehabilitation. She has also served as a guest lecturer at the NYU School of Dentistry, sharing her approach with the next generation of dentists.

As it enters its second decade, Grand Street Dental remains focused on the same principles that set it apart from the start: personalized care, meticulous attention to detail, and an experience that puts patients at ease from the moment they walk through the door.

Whether you've been part of the Grand Street Dental family since day one or you're looking for a new dental home in Brooklyn, now is the time to experience the practice for yourself. New and returning patients can book an appointment online or call the office at (718) 942-9942 to schedule a cleaning, a cosmetic consultation, or a comprehensive exam. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

About Grand Street Dental

Grand Street Dental is a cosmetic, restorative, and family dental practice located at 57 Grand Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Jennifer Plotnick, the practice pairs advanced dentistry with thoughtful design and warm, personalized hospitality, an approach that has earned recognition from New York Magazine, Forbes, Wired, and the Brooklyn Eagle. Led by Dr. Plotnick alongside associate dentists Dr. Kristine Hassan and Dr. Hannah Stern, Grand Street Dental offers porcelain veneers, cosmetic bonding, Invisalign, whitening, implants, crowns, and comprehensive preventive care for patients of all ages. To learn more, visit grandstreetdental.com.

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