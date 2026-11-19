CleanTech North, CPA Canada, BDO, and EY on public company SR&ED after Bill C-15, a year of Clean Economy ITC claims and the December 31, 2026 filing deadline.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - CleanTech North and CPA Canada are co-hosting "Canada's Clean Advantage: Building Your Capital Stack with Clean Economy ITCs and SR&ED," a one-hour webinar on Tuesday, November 24, during Canada Climate Week Xchange 2026 (CCWX). For founders, CPAs and CFOs, the capital stack just changed on two fronts, and both produce the same thing: refundable tax credits (read cash back) that can be financed, if they're properly substantiated. On SR&ED, eligible Canadian public corporations can now claim the enhanced refundable credit, capital expenditures are back in, and Budget 2026 proposes to add certification and IP protection costs. On the Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits, companies have a full year of claims behind them, and a December 31, 2026 filing deadline applies to many of those claims.

The webinar walks through these changes and what they mean for the capital stack and financing options.

Event Details

Event: Canada's Clean Advantage: Building Your Capital Stack with Clean Economy ITCs and SR&ED

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET

Format: Live webinar on Zoom, in English. The session will be recorded.

Hosts: CleanTech North and CPA Canada

Registration: https://luma.com/l8outyp5 (registered guests receive the Zoom link)

Part Of: Canada Climate Week Xchange 2026, November 23 to 29

"For well over a decade I've asked why the type of capital a company raises should decide how much SR&ED support it gets. Bill C-15 finally answered that for public companies," said Bryan Watson, Managing Director of CleanTech North. "Now comes the practical part. A refundable credit you can't substantiate or finance doesn't do much for a CFO, so we've brought BDO, EY and CPA Canada together to get into the weeds."

Speakers

Ryan Minor , Director, Taxation, CPA Canada

Martha Breithaupt , Partner, Tax-Credits and Incentives, BDO Canada

Martin McLaughlin , Partner, Incentives and Capital Investments, EY

Bryan Watson, Managing Director, CleanTech North

Additional special guests will be joining us on the day. Martha, Martin and Bryan all sit on CPA Canada's Clean Economy Working Group, so expect practical answers from people who work on these credits every week.

About CleanTech North

CleanTech North Solutions is a Toronto-based firm focused on Canada's Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits and the SR&ED program. Founded in 2008, the firm helps cleantech developers and the companies adopting clean technology, from mining and mining equipment to resorts, identify eligible projects, build the credits into their capital plans and finance against tax credit receivables. Managing Director Bryan Watson chairs CPA Canada's Clean Economy Working Group, is a founding director of the Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association and member of the Export Development Canada Sustainability Advisory Council.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324908