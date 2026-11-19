Collaboration brings payment reconciliation technology into revenue cycle workflows

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / MEDHOST, a provider of clinical and financial technology solutions for hospitals, today announced a partnership with IntelEDI to help reduce manual work associated with payment reconciliation and posting. The collaboration brings IntelEDI's payment reconciliation technology together with MEDHOST's established revenue cycle solutions, providing a foundation for new capabilities within MEDHOSTone.

The partnership will support the introduction of MEDHOSTone Automated Cash Posting and Reconciliation, powered by IntelEDI, a solution designed to reduce repetitive payment processing tasks while building on existing MEDHOST revenue cycle workflows.

Hospital revenue cycle teams often manage several steps between receiving an insurance payment and posting it to a patient account. Even with electronic remittance advice (ERA), staff may need to retrieve files, verify bank deposits, reconcile payment information, and investigate discrepancies.

"Our partnership with IntelEDI reflects how MEDHOST is approaching the next phase of revenue cycle innovation-building on the solutions hospitals already rely on while introducing capabilities that address important operational challenges," said Stephanie Sames, Executive Vice President of MEDHOST. "By combining MEDHOST's established revenue cycle capabilities and experience serving community hospitals with IntelEDI's specialized technology, we're extending automation into another essential part of the revenue cycle."

The MEDHOST and IntelEDI collaboration is centered on simplifying the process of linking electronic remittance information to bank deposit reconciliation before payments are posted to MEDHOST.

"Community and rural hospitals carry the same financial complexity as large health systems, often with a fraction of the staff," said Jeremy Sturgill, President and Co-Founder of IntelEDI. "Matching every payer remittance to the bank deposit before it posts is exactly the kind of work automation should take off their plate. MEDHOST customers already rely on MEDHOST for the core of their operations. By building on those workflows, we can bring enterprise-grade payment reconciliation to the hospitals that need it most, with nothing to replace."

IntelEDI's technology matches electronic remittance files with corresponding bank deposits before payments are posted. Transactions that cannot be matched are identified for staff review, helping hospitals manage payment exceptions within their established revenue cycle processes.

The collaboration builds on MEDHOST's existing revenue cycle capabilities, including automated claim generation and delivery, by extending automation into payment reconciliation. It reflects MEDHOST's approach to advancing its solutions: responding to customer priorities with practical improvements that support the people doing the work.

MEDHOST and IntelEDI will share additional information about Automated Cash Posting and Reconciliation, including availability and supporting resources, in the coming weeks.

About MEDHOST

For over 40 years, MEDHOST has provided trusted, enterprise-scale clinical and financial solutions to hospitals and health systems nationwide. Our innovative technologies, including EHR systems, patient engagement tools, and revenue cycle solutions, help healthcare organizations streamline workflows, improve care delivery, and enhance operational performance. To learn more, visit www.medhost.com.

About IntelEDI

IntelEDI (Intelligent EDI, LLC) helps healthcare providers account for every payment, from remittance to bank deposit to posting. Its modular platform automatically matches electronic remittance (835) files to bank deposits, converts paper explanations of benefits into standard electronic remittance files, and routes only true exceptions to staff, with a complete audit trail. IntelEDI works alongside the EHR, clearinghouse and bank an organization already uses, so nothing is replaced. Built by revenue cycle and healthcare technology veterans, IntelEDI's mission is to make enterprise-grade financial automation accessible to every provider, including community and rural hospitals. The company is based in Cypress, Texas. Learn more at www.inteledi.ai.

Media Contact

MEDHOST: Kenyatta Owens, Senior Director, Marketing • kenyatta.owens@medhost.com

IntelEDI: Jeremy Sturgill · Jeremy.Sturgill@inteledi.ai • 844-81-INTEL (844-814-6835)

SOURCE: MEDHOST

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medhost-and-inteledi-announce-partnership-to-advance-revenue-cycle-au-1254205