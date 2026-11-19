The Loaded Tea Swap Shop celebrates reaching their goal, with Chromebooks and holiday gifts secured for every child.

LONG BEACH, MS / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Christmas is looking a little brighter for 250 children in foster care along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mark and Alicia Powell, co-founders of The Loaded Tea Shop, have secured more than $50,000 in holiday gifts for 250 children through a partnership with the Loaded Tea Swap Shop and a local foundation, ensuring every child included in the initiative will have presents this Christmas.

Among the gifts are Chromebooks with chargers, along with additional holiday presents. The gifts will be wrapped and prepared for delivery to the foundation on Friday, Nov. 20, ahead of its annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 5.

For the Powells, reaching the goal is about more than the number of gifts collected.

"Knowing that 250 children will have gifts to open means so much to Mark and me, because Mark was one of those kids," said Alicia Powell, CEO of The Loaded Tea Shop. "Every child deserves a little extra joy during the holidays, and we're just so thankful that The Loaded Tea Shop could help make that happen. We can't wait for these gifts to reach the kids."

With gifts secured for all 250 children, preparations are underway for a Dec. 5 celebration, where the presents will be distributed.

About The Loaded Tea Swap Shop

TeaSwapper.com, also known as The Loaded Tea Swap Shop, is an independent online marketplace and community where loaded tea enthusiasts can buy, sell and trade sealed loaded tea packets from approved brands.

Learn more at https://teaswapper.com .

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SOURCE: The Loaded Tea Swap Shop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/250-gulf-coast-foster-children-to-receive-more-than-50-000-in-christmas-1254096