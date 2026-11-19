STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and a Foundation Software company, released a resource giving contractors a practical framework for evaluating and comparing construction payroll services.

Construction payroll is rarely a one-size-fits-all process. According to a study by Construction Owners, 25% of contractors describe tracking and applying pay rates as extremely challenging. Choosing the wrong provider can add rework, hidden fees and audit exposure on top of that.

"How to Evaluate and Compare Construction Payroll Services: A Contractor's 5-Point Checklist" outlines five areas for judging providers:

Why certified payroll and prevailing wage capabilities come first

How to weigh total value, not just base price

What to ask about construction-specific support and onboarding

How accounting and job costing integrations reduce manual re-keying

Where to find reviews and references from other contractors

The resource also includes questions to ask each provider and a simple scoring checklist for comparing them side by side.

To learn more about evaluating construction payroll services, read the full article here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-offers-contractors-a-5-point-checklist-for-c-1253442