The new platform brings the same simple, tracked process serving to Canada that Court Runner USA offers in the United States.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Court Runner Inc. today announced the launch of Canadian Process Server, an intuitive online platform that lets law firms, paralegals, businesses, government agencies and individuals serve legal documents anywhere in Canada from a phone, tablet or computer.

Serving court documents has traditionally meant phone calls, emails and waiting for updates. Canadian Process Server replaces that with a few simple steps: upload documents, get an instant price, and a verified local process server near the address accepts the job. Clients can follow every service attempt in real time, with the time, GPS location and photos recorded, and receive a sworn affidavit of service in their dashboard when the job is done.

The Canadian launch follows the company's United States platform, Court Runner USA, which connects clients with process servers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Together, the two platforms give clients one consistent way to serve documents on either side of the border.

"People serving legal documents want three things: to know it was done properly, to know when it was done, and to have the proof in hand," said Mo Ahmed, founder of Court Runner Inc. "We built Canadian Process Server so that anyone, from a large law firm to someone handling their first court case, can get documents served the smart way, without the back-and-forth."

Key features of Canadian Process Server include:

Instant pricing, with payment only after a process server accepts the job

Verified, local process servers across Canada

Real-time tracking of every attempt, with GPS location and photos

A sworn affidavit of service delivered to the client's dashboard

Service available in English and French

Court Runner is also supporting people who go to court without a lawyer. Through its sister platform GoSelfRep, self-represented litigants in Ontario Small Claims Court can now handle their claim or defence step by step, with confidence, like a pro.

About Court Runner Inc.

Court Runner Inc. is a Toronto-based legal services technology company. It operates Canadian Process Server in Canada and Court Runner USA in the United States, connecting clients with verified local process servers, and GoSelfRep, a guided platform for self-represented litigants in Ontario Small Claims Court. GoSelfRep is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324610