California-based hemp manufacturer reaches new national distribution and production milestones, supported by a Pacoima workforce of more than 70 full-time employees

Pacoima, Caliornia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - The Mamba Brand LLC, a California-based hemp manufacturing and distribution company founded by Dino Awadisian, today announced that its products are now distributed across more than 10,000 retail locations throughout the United States. The company also announced that its California manufacturing operation has surpassed two million handcrafted pre-rolls produced per month.





Dino Awadisian, Founder and CEO of The Mamba Brand



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The milestones mark the current scale of Mamba's national retail network and in-house production. According to company-reported figures, the Pacoima facility employs more than 70 full-time workers and operates six days a week to supply distributor and retail partners across the country.

"A brand is not just a name or a logo. It is a promise. And the person leading that brand must be the first one willing to stand behind that promise," said Dino Awadisian, Founder and CEO of The Mamba Brand. "Reaching 10,000 retail locations means more people are relying on that promise, and our job is to keep it with every product we ship."

Production and Distribution at National Scale

All Mamba pre-rolls are produced at the company's manufacturing operation in Pacoima, California, where its full-time workforce handles production of the company's handcrafted pre-roll line. Finished products are supplied through distributor relationships that now reach retailers in markets across the United States.





Dino Awadisian outside The Mamba Brand's manufacturing facility in Pacoima, California



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Mamba reached this scale while operating in a hemp sector shaped by changing regulations and market conditions. Awadisian has cited regulatory uncertainty and financial setbacks among the challenges the company worked through as it expanded its manufacturing and distribution operations.

Compliance and Industry Accountability

With its products now present in more than 10,000 retail locations, Mamba states that compliance with applicable industry requirements and consistent manufacturing practices remain core priorities for its distributor and retail relationships.

Awadisian has also voiced support for stronger accountability across the hemp sector, including efforts to identify operators that fail to follow applicable rules, noting that credible industry standards protect the retailers and consumers that responsible businesses serve.

Looking ahead, the company plans to build on its current distribution footprint and production capacity over the next two to five years.

"My ultimate goal is to build a company that will outlast me," Awadisian said.





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About The Mamba Brand LLC

The Mamba Brand LLC is a California-based company operating in the U.S. hemp industry. Founded by Dino Awadisian, the company manufactures hemp pre-rolls and distributes products through a national retail network. According to company-reported figures, its California manufacturing operation employs more than 70 full-time workers, produces over two million handcrafted pre-rolls monthly, and supports distribution across more than 10,000 retail locations throughout the United States.

For additional information, visit www.themambabrand.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324854