CLIA-Certified Cancer Diagnostics Laboratory Will Acquire Spectroscopy Platform to Support Machine Learning Expansion into Additional Cancer Types

CE Marks previously held in Europe for breast cancer and colorectal cancer tests

Spectroscopy platform to be transferred to Helomics to revalidate data correlations with biopsies and imaging and support LDT launch prior to FDA submissions

Issued patents in the U.S. and Europe provide exclusivity into at least 2034

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. ("DataMeds SI," "DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare technology company that integrates its physical pharmaceutical, laboratory and telemedicine infrastructures with its EinsteinRx Healthcare AI technology-powered digital platform, today announced that it has agreed to acquire certain assets from the estate of Todos Medical Ltd., including its Cancer Artificial Intelligence ("Cancer AI") Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis ("TBIA") blood tests for breast cancer (TM-B1 and TM-B2) and colorectal cancer (TM-C1), originally developed at Ben Gurion University (BGU) in Israel.

The TBIA Cancer AI blood testing platform leverages Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy biochemical analysis of blood plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) components to distinguish between healthy subjects and patients with cancer.

Because FTIR digitizes the biochemical information contained in a blood sample, the test is designed to multiplex algorithms for multiple different cancer tests and disease states using the same blood draw, allowing for the identification of various types of cancer in blood without the need for antibodies or other biological inputs, helping to improve test scalability and reducing per-test cost of goods sold (COGS). The technology was also previously used to identify and distinguish between viral and bacterial infections. The TBIA Cancer AI blood testing platform is covered by issued U.S. and European patents, providing market exclusivity into at least 2034.with expected terms extending into at least 2034.

"The TBIA Cancer AI blood testing platform is a technology that was ahead of its time and now has the opportunity to truly flourish in the AI era," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "To be able to use a single vial of blood, perform a single data capture experiment in the lab and produce results that can help detect multiple types of cancer from that one blood test is truly transformative. This has the potential to make cancer detection not only less expensive to deploy on a per-cancer-diagnosis basis than existing liquid biopsy and other cancer screening tests, but also more clinically useful because this technology digitizes the immune system and as such may be able to identify and distinguish the body's response to cancer, even at the earliest carcinoma in situ stage. Earlier detection could open the possibility of its use in routine annual blood testing paradigms that would allow patients to be recommended for confirmatory imaging and biopsy testing much earlier in the disease course where cancers are typically significantly more likely to respond to treatment. We look forward to implementing this technology at our Helomics Cancer AI laboratory in Pittsburgh, Penn., where we will work with our emerging oncologist network to source blood samples, under IRB-approved protocols and with patient consent, from patients whose treating physicians are sending in tumor biopsies for the ChemoFx Assay evaluation, that has been granted two unique CPT codes and has begun to receive coverage decisions, helping us to generate revenue while also generating the necessary data to validate the TBIA Cancer AI blood test to support eventual commercial launch as a Laboratory Developed Test and to advance it through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory process thereafter."

Other assets the Company agreed to acquire include Todos' license to the LymPro Alzheimer's diagnostic blood test and 100% of the shares of Todos' wholly-owned subsidiary Todos Medical Singapore PTE Ltd., which previously owned equity in Pathnova Labs PTE Ltd. that was recently exchanged for shares Archerfish Precision Diagnostics Pte Ltd. following Pathnova's merger with Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory.

The global cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 189.19 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 386.19 Billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future.

The agreement to acquire these assets from the estate of Todos Medical is subject to Court Approval. The TBIA tests have not been cleared or approved by the FDA and are not currently commercially available in the United States.

For more information about DataMeds AI or Helomics, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com.

About Helomics Corporation

Helomics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), operates a CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology. Its flagship ChemoFx Assay tests a patient's live tumor cells against a panel of chemotherapy agents to give oncologists patient-specific information to help inform treatment decisions in gynecologic cancers. ChemoFx is billed under CPT codes 81535 and 81536. Through Predictive Oncology, its Innovation division, Helomics combines a large annotated biobank of tumor samples, from over 130 tumor types, with artificial intelligence and multi-omic data. It uses these to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners predict tumor response and speed up oncology drug discovery and development. The ChemoFx Assay is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit https://predictive-oncology.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of the TBIA Cancer AI platform and the other assets from the estate of Todos Medical Ltd., including the satisfaction of closing conditions and the receipt of any required court, liquidator or third-party approvals and consents, and the timing thereof; the Company's ability to obtain good title to, and to transfer to Helomics, the acquired patents, know-how, data, algorithms and equipment; Helomics' ability to revalidate historical data correlations with biopsy and imaging results; Helomics' ability to obtain blood samples from patients through its oncologist network under appropriate patient consents and institutional review board approvals, and to comply with data privacy and security requirements; the ability to develop, validate and commercially launch any TBIA test as a laboratory-developed test, and the timing and cost of doing so; the clinical performance of the TBIA tests, including their sensitivity, specificity, ability to detect early-stage cancers and ability to detect multiple cancer types from a single blood draw, none of which has been established in prospective clinical studies; the ability to obtain clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other regulatory authorization in the United States, the European Union or elsewhere, for any TBIA test, and changes in the regulation of laboratory-developed tests; the availability of reimbursement from third-party payors and adoption by physicians and patients; the expected cost of goods sold and pricing of the TBIA tests relative to existing liquid biopsy and other cancer screening tests; the scope, validity, enforceability and expiration of the acquired patents, and the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and to operate without infringing the rights of others; the value of the LymPro license, the Company's ability to obtain any licensor consent required for its assignment, and the value of any interest held through Todos Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd.; Helomics' ability to grow ChemoFx Assay testing volumes, oncologist relationships and reimbursement; competition from other cancer diagnostics companies, including developers of liquid biopsy and multi-cancer early detection tests; the accuracy of third-party market size estimates; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund the integration and development of the acquired assets and its other operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

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SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-agrees-to-acquire-tbia-cancer-ai-blood-test-platform-from-1254394