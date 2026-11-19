- Q3 revenue accelerated 39% sequentially and exceeded the upper end of the Company's revenue expectations by 39% -

- Gross profit delivers a remarkable US$11 million quarterly turnaround, with gross margin rebounding 17 percentage points to 12.8% as Gorilla gains operating scale -

- Gorilla deployed approximately US$218 million into infrastructure and equipment in Q3, building the foundation for its next phase of global AI compute and data centre expansion -

- With record quarterly revenue and accelerating infrastructure development, Gorilla reaffirms its FY2026 revenue outlook of at least US$200 million and its US$450 million to US$500 million target for 2027 -

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced its preliminary unaudited and unreviewed financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Gorilla delivered record quarterly revenue of approximately US$69.5 million, representing an increase of 162.6% year on year and 38.7% sequentially, as the Company continued to execute its AI infrastructure and technology programmes.

Third quarter revenue significantly surpassed the Company's previously announced planning range of US$48 million to US$50 million, exceeding its upper end by approximately 39%. This was driven by increased customer deliveries of AI infrastructure.

The quarter also marked a meaningful recovery in gross profitability. Gross profit reached approximately US$8.9 million compared with a gross loss of US$2.1 million in the preceding quarter, representing an improvement of approximately US$11.0 million.

Gross margin recovered to 12.8% from negative 4.2% in Q2 2026, an improvement of approximately 17 percentage points.

The results demonstrate the acceleration of Gorilla's revenue base and the Company's increasing scale in AI infrastructure and data centre technology. Gorilla continues to invest in equipment, infrastructure and operational capabilities intended to support its long-term growth ambitions.

Financial highlights

Record Q3 revenue surges 162.6% year on year: Revenue reached approximately US$69.5 million, compared with US$26.5 million in Q3 2025, representing an increase of approximately US$43.0 million.

Strong sequential revenue growth: Revenue increased 38.7% from US$50.1 million in Q2 2026, reflecting continued acceleration in the scale of the Company's delivery activities.

Significant outperformance against guidance: Q3 revenue exceeded the upper end of the Company's previously announced US$48 million to US$50 million planning range by approximately 39%.

Gross profit rebounds by US$11 million: Gross profit improved from a gross loss of US$2.1 million in Q2 2026 to a gross profit of approximately US$8.9 million in Q3 2026.

Gross margin recovers sharply: Gross margin increased from negative 4.2% in Q2 to positive 12.8% in Q3, an improvement of approximately 17 percentage points. The improvement represents a meaningful sequential recovery.

Substantial investment in AI infrastructure: Gorilla deployed approximately US$218.0 million of cash for property and equipment during Q3 2026, supporting its ongoing AI infrastructure development programme.

Expanded infrastructure asset base: Property and equipment, including capital work in progress, reached approximately US$248.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with US$29.4 million at June 30, 2026. These investments are primarily in fixed assets for deploying the Yotta 1 contract.

Financing supports deployment: Net cash generated from financing activities was approximately US$119.2 million in Q3 2026. The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$56.5 million in cash, following substantial infrastructure investment of $218.0 million and an operating cash use of US$30.2 million.

Financial performance and fixed asset base:

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 (Unaudited and Unreviewed) Revenue $ 69,520,548 $ 26,477,414 Gross profit $ 8,889,103 $ 9,877,376 Operating income/(loss) $ (9,911,464)

$ 424,765 Property and equipment, net $ 248,931,140 $ 16,220,642

Statement from Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"Gorilla has entered an entirely different league. In just twelve months, we have grown quarterly revenue from US$26.5 million to US$69.5 million, an extraordinary 163% increase. Revenue accelerated nearly 39% sequentially and exceeded the upper end of our expectations by 39%. We are no longer talking about potential. We are demonstrating our ability to deliver at scale," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Equally significant is the transformation in our gross profitability. In a single quarter, we delivered US$11 million improvement in gross profit, moving from a gross loss of US$2.1 million in Q2 2026 to a gross profit of US$8.9 million in Q3 2026, with gross margin recovering by 17 percentage points. This is powerful evidence of the progress we are making as our business expands.

What investors are witnessing is the emergence of a significantly larger Gorilla. During the quarter, we deployed approximately US$218 million of cash into infrastructure and equipment, building the physical and technological foundation for our next phase of growth. These investments are designed to support substantial AI computing demand and long-term customer relationships. Our focus now is to convert that infrastructure into productive capacity, higher utilisation, stronger margins and sustainable cash generation.

Our revenue ambition for 2027 remains in the range of US$450 million to US$500 million. Achieving that target will require disciplined execution, and our third quarter performance demonstrates the scale at which Gorilla can now operate.

We have spent years building the capabilities and now we are delivering the scale. The next chapter is about turning that scale into lasting profitability, cash generation and shareholder value. We believe the most significant opportunities for Gorilla are still ahead."

Statement from Bruce Bower, Chief Financial Officer

"Gorilla's third quarter results demonstrate the extraordinary pace at which our business is scaling. Revenue surged 163% year on year to US$69.5 million. Gross profitability improved by approximately US$11 million sequentially, a recovery by 17 percentage points to 12.8%, reflecting meaningful progress as we expand our operating scale," said Bruce Bower, Chief Financial Officer.

"This growth is being supported by one of the most significant infrastructure investment periods in Gorilla's history. During the quarter, we deployed approximately US$218 million of cash into property and equipment, substantially expanding the asset base needed to support our AI infrastructure business.

Our Q3 2026 preliminary IFRS operating loss was US$9.9 million, with a net loss of US$16.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of US$6.2 million. These results reflect the costs and financial demands of expanding a capital intensive business.

We closed the quarter with US$56.5 million in cash, following US$119.2 million of net financing inflows and an operating cash use of US$30.2 million.

Our financial priorities are clear: disciplined capital deployment, stronger customer collections, improving margins and converting infrastructure investment into sustainable cash generation.

We are building the financial and operational foundations for a significantly larger business. The next phase is about translating our growing revenue base and infrastructure assets into stronger operating performance, higher margins, improved capital efficiency and enduring shareholder value."

Priorities for the Remainder of 2026 and into 2027

Gorilla's immediate priorities are to:

Accelerate the commissioning and operational readiness of infrastructure under existing programmes.

Increase utilisation and support the migration of customer workloads onto deployed infrastructure.

Improve gross margins through a stronger revenue mix and higher utilisation.

Strengthen customer billing, receivables collection and operating cash conversion.

Maintain financial discipline across capital expenditure, project financing and operational commitments.

Expand international infrastructure opportunities where commercial demand and project economics support investment.

These priorities are intended to support the Company's progression towards a larger base of productive infrastructure and recurring revenue.

Financials

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States dollars)

As of September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Items (Unaudited and Unreviewed) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,545,091 $ 99,532,115 Restricted deposits 45,888 5,298,442 Accounts receivable, net and contract assets 203,045,940 111,994,621 Other current assets 26,893,942 17,221,988 Total current assets 286,530,861 234,047,166 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 248,931,140 15,749,411 Right-of-use assets 2,548,422 1,091,526 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,203,372 2,432,278 Deferred tax assets, net 7,596,122 11,938,173 Other non-current assets 7,615,735 6,624,980 Total non-current assets 269,894,791 37,836,368 Total assets $ 556,425,652 $ 271,883,534 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Borrowings $ 9,902,637 $ 10,391,379 Derivative liability 102,600,000 - Accounts and other payables 146,155,320 46,042,759 Contract liabilities 1,160,916 1,305,644 Income tax liabilities 1,356,879 11,588,564 Other current liabilities 1,215,636 951,094 Total current liabilities 262,391,388 70,279,440 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 133,063,624 3,404,363 Deferred tax liabilities 1,446,572 652,782 Other non-current liabilities 2,466,831 1,467,110 Total non-current liabilities 136,977,027 5,524,255 Total liabilities 399,368,415 75,803,695 Equity Share capital 28,057 26,356 Treasury shares at cost (5,486,126)

(2,105,274) Other equity 162,515,306 198,158,757 Total equity 157,057,237 196,079,839 Total liabilities and equity $ 556,425,652 $ 271,883,534

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Items (Unaudited and Unreviewed) Revenues $ 69,520,548 $ 26,477,414 Cost of revenues (60,631,445)

(16,600,038) Gross profit 8,889,103 9,877,376 Operating expenses: Foreign currency exchange losses, net (3,607,564)

(3,440,409) Stock-based compensation expenses (3,268,752)

(787,878) Other operating expenses (11,924,251)

(5,224,324) Total operating expenses (18,800,567)

(9,452,611) Operating income (loss) (9,911,464)

424,765 Net loss (16,603,891)

(28,249) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (260,360)

(1,526,344) Total comprehensive loss $ (16,864,251)

$ (1,554,593)

Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.60)

$ (0.00)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited and Unreviewed) Net cash used in operating activities $ (30,236,755)

$ (2,562,984) Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities (219,371,649)

5,106,306 Net cash flows from financing activities 119,238,810 98,473,562 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,553,539 (972,956) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (122,816,055)

$ 100,043,928 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 179,361,146 10,110,206 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 56,545,091 $ 110,154,134

Reconciliation of non-IFRS Financial Measures to IFRS Measures

In addition to its reported results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") followed by the Company, it has included in this release certain financial measures that are considered non-IFRS financial measures, including the following:

(i) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA");

(ii) Adjusted EBITDA; and

(iii) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share.

Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) / Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited and Unreviewed) Items (Amount in USD) Operating (loss) income (IFRS) $ (9,911,464)

$ 424,765 Add: Depreciation expenses 451,193 221,232 Add: Amortization expenses 86,105 142,276 EBITDA (non-IFRS) $ (9,374,166)

$ 788,273 Add: Foreign currency devaluation (1) - 5,387,001 Add: Fair value measurement of financial instruments, net (2) (200,183)

(196,158) Add: Stock-based compensation expenses 3,268,752 787,878 Add: Acquisition-related expenses (3) 141,767 - Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) $ (6,163,830)

$ 6,766,994

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss) / Income and Loss per Share to Adjusted (Loss) / Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited and Unreviewed) (Amount in USD) Items Amount Per share Amount Per share Net loss (IFRS) $ (16,603,891)

$ (0.60)

$ (28,249)

$ (0.00) Add: Foreign currency devaluation (1) - - 5,387,001 0.23 Add: Fair value measurement of financial instruments, net (2) (200,183)

(0.01)

(196,158)

(0.01) Add: Stock-based compensation expenses 3,268,752 0.12 787,878 0.04 Less: Tax effects of stock-based compensation expenses (413,948)

(0.02)

- - Add: Acquisition-related expenses (3) 141,767 0.01 - - Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4) 85,500 0.01 85,500 - Add: Debt transaction costs (5) 2,290,255 0.08 - - Adjusted net (loss) income (non-IFRS) $ (11,431,748)

$ (0.41)

$ 6,035,972 $ 0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-IFRS) $ (0.41)



$ 0.24

Notes:

1. Foreign currency devaluation - effects of material depreciation of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar.

2. Fair value measurement of financial instruments - includes effects of fair value measurement of stock warrants and derivative liabilities.

3. Acquisition-related expenses - includes expenses incurred for acquisition of Shackleton Finance Limited in June 2026.

4. Amortization of acquired intangible assets - includes non-cash amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets.

5. Debt transaction costs - includes the portion allocated to derivative liabilities for one-time issuance costs incurred in connection with the convertible notes.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government and Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized under our existing contracts during the fourth quarter of 2026 and during 2027, our ability to sign new contracts and execute existing contracts, equipment deployment schedules and overall market conditions, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324906