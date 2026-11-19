LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - will host an investor webinar at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide an update on recent business developments.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states, "We're entering an exciting new phase for eXoZymes as we advance our lead product toward commercial manufacturing while expanding our pipeline of high-value molecules. Our progress with Curia and the advancement of additional product candidates demonstrate how we intend to turn our technology into a repeatable engine for commercial opportunities. We believe our ability to move rapidly from discovery toward scalable production is what sets our platform apart."

Third quarter highlights

Commercial manufacturing preparations underway with Curia : In September, eXoZymes selected Curia as its commercial-scale manufacturing partner for NCT, the rare natural molecule behind its lead supplement brand, Tyferyn. Technology transfer began in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the collaboration intended to support larger-scale manufacturing in 2027, representing an important step toward commercial readiness.

: In September, eXoZymes selected Curia as its commercial-scale manufacturing partner for NCT, the rare natural molecule behind its lead supplement brand, Tyferyn. Technology transfer began in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the collaboration intended to support larger-scale manufacturing in 2027, representing an important step toward commercial readiness. Tyferyn introduced as the brand for human use : eXoZymes introduced Tyferyn as the new brand name for its lead nutraceutical ingredient focused on human wellness applications. The rebranding establishes a distinctive, consumer-friendly identity as the Company advances preparations for commercialization.

: eXoZymes introduced Tyferyn as the new brand name for its lead nutraceutical ingredient focused on human wellness applications. The rebranding establishes a distinctive, consumer-friendly identity as the Company advances preparations for commercialization. Product pipeline expands : eXoZymes has advanced two additional supplement candidates through proof of concept, demonstrating the broader potential of its cell-free biomanufacturing platform. Product SAPPHIRE, targeting joint comfort, has begun scale-up activities, while Product AMETHYST, targeting mental stress, focus and energy, has also completed proof of concept. The programs support the Company's strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-value products using its shared enzyme technology and development capabilities.

: eXoZymes has advanced two additional supplement candidates through proof of concept, demonstrating the broader potential of its cell-free biomanufacturing platform. Product SAPPHIRE, targeting joint comfort, has begun scale-up activities, while Product AMETHYST, targeting mental stress, focus and energy, has also completed proof of concept. The programs support the Company's strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-value products using its shared enzyme technology and development capabilities. Operational and financial update: Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $3.05 million, compared with $2.52 million for the same period in 2025. Net loss was $2.24 million for the quarter and $7.49 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Net loss for the quarter includes a $0.77 million non-cash gain from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The Company ended the quarter with $3.26 million in cash and cash equivalents, which the Company expects will support operations through the beginning of 2027.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webinar through eXoZymes' investor relations website at:

https://video.exozymes.com/exoz-investor-update-3q26-nov-19

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments and ongoing initiatives. A recording and transcript of the conference call will also be made publicly available following the event.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, eXoZymes is pioneering a cell-free biomanufacturing platform that uses AI-enhanced enzymes - called exozymes - to make valuable natural products and new analogs outside living cells. The company's platform is designed to replace inefficient extraction and petrochemical processes with a scalable way to produce high-value molecules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

eXoZymes is building a portfolio of biosolutions across NCT - now Tyferyn for human use - cannabinoid analogs, santalene, and other high-value natural product molecules, with potential commercialization paths that include partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Comms & IR

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

LinkedIn | X | YouTube

SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-and-provides-business-update-at-5pm-et-to-1254417