EQS-Ad-hoc: NEXTDC Limited / Key word(s): Statement/Statement
NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) ('NEXTDC' or the 'Company'). The ASX Market Announcement of the below release can also be viewed at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre. The information is being provided for the holders of NEXTDC's A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
ASX Release
20 November 2026
FY27 Guidance Upgrade NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or the "Company") upgrades its net revenue and Underlying EBITDA guidance for the financial year ending 30 June 2027 ("FY27") and reaffirms its FY27 capital expenditure guidance, following completion of the review of its capital expenditure program announced on 21 October 2026. Summary The table compares NEXTDC's FY27 guidance given on 27 August 2026 with the revised guidance of 21 October 2026 and the upgraded guidance announced today.[1]
NEXTDC has raised the bottom end of its net revenue guidance by A$10m to A$485m (previously A$475m), with the top end unchanged at A$500m. This reflects the strong sales and revenue growth of NEXTDC outside the affected M3 contracts and greater confidence in the timing of customer delivery. At the mid-point, FY27 net revenue guidance is 22% above FY26 net revenue of A$405.0m, even though it excludes the affected M3 contracts.
Underlying EBITDA guidance is higher mainly because of cost savings from NEXTDC's decision to focus its operating spend on delivering capacity to customers, together with higher expected net revenue. At the mid-point, FY27 Underlying EBITDA guidance is 8% above FY26 Underlying EBITDA of A$248.8m. Capital expenditure guidance reaffirmed NEXTDC reaffirms its FY27 capital expenditure guidance of A$4,500m to A$5,000m, unchanged from 21 October 2026. That guidance includes approximately A$500m of reimbursable customer fitout and approximately A$230m of capitalised interest. The guidance of 27 August 2026 of A$5,250m to A$5,750m did not include capitalised interest. The reaffirmed guidance is A$750m, or 13% to 14%, below that guidance. Before capitalised interest, the guidance is approximately A$4,270m to A$4,770m, a like for like reduction of approximately A$980m, or 17% to 19%. Outcome of the capital expenditure review On 21 October 2026, NEXTDC stated:
"NEXTDC has begun a detailed review of its capital expenditure program. The Board has committed to announcing the outcome of that review by NEXTDC's Annual General Meeting on 20 November 2026."
That review is now complete. It covered NEXTDC's capital expenditure program project by project, for FY27 and for the years beyond. FY27 capital expenditure guidance is unchanged because the range set on 21 October 2026 had already removed material discretionary spend from FY27, by focusing FY27 capital expenditure solely on delivering new contracted customer capacity expected in the next 12 to 18 months or development works largely advanced to near completion.
The review tested the remaining FY27 program and confirmed that it is, for the most part, committed to delivering contracted capacity in NEXTDC's Forward Order Book. At the FY26 results, the Forward Order Book was 565MW[6].
NEXTDC is moving away from investing in discretionary development projects. Following the review, the Board has reinforced these capital priorities, which apply to FY27 and beyond:
Investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements, especially in view of current economic conditions, supply chain issues and other uncertainty and disruption. None of NEXTDC, any member of the NEXTDC group or their respective officers, employees, agents or any other person gives any warranty, representation or assurance that any event expressed or implied in any forward looking statement will occur.
NEXTDC does not undertake to update forward looking statements to reflect any change in its circumstances, financial condition or affairs or in the events or conditions on which such statements are based, except as required by law or the ASX Listing Rules.
Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.
ENDS
For more information:
Investor enquiries Media enquiries
Simon Guzowski Ben Wilson
T: +61 2 8072 4943 Senior Managing Director, Teneo
E: investorrelations@nextdc.com M: +61 407 966 083
E: ben.wilson@teneo.com
NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/investor-centre
About NEXTDC
NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise, and Government.
NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction, and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities and is one of the first data centre operators in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.
Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.
NEXTDC is powering the intelligence economy.
To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com
[1] Sources: ASX announcement "FY26 Record Results and Record FY27 Growth Guidance" and the FY26 Results Presentation, each dated 27 August 2026, and ASX announcement "M3 Melbourne Power Delay and Revised FY27 Guidance" dated 21 October 2026. All guidance is given on a constant currency basis [2] Comprises total revenue less direct costs [3] Underlying EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. It is EBITDA excluding non-recurring items, early-stage international operating expenses (markets other than Malaysia), costs expensed in relation to acquisition opportunities and the Growth Incentive Plan expense. It also excludes one-off costs of: (a) the M3 power delay and (b) responding to unsolicited corporate event activity. Each item will be shown separately in the reconciliation to statutory net profit after tax. FY27 guidance is before any fair value movement on investment property [4] FY27 guidance was provided on 27 August 2026 on a constant currency basis and did not include capitalised interest in capital expenditure guidance. The capital expenditure guidance of 21 October 2026, reaffirmed today, includes approximately A$230m of capitalised interest [5] The guidance of 21 October 2026 and today's guidance exclude the revenue and attributable EBITDA of the affected customer contracts at M3 Melbourne, including capacity already billing and any potential service level credits. The guidance of 27 August 2026 included those contracts, which contributed approximately A$140m of each of net revenue and Underlying EBITDA to that guidance [6] Pro forma at 30 June 2026, as disclosed on 21 July 2026 and in the FY26 results on 27 August 2026. The Forward Order Book includes the affected customer contracts at M3 Melbourne [7] Refer to note 13 Investment properties in the FY26 Annual Report lodged on 27 August 2026, which sets out NEXTDC's fair value policy, valuation process, key assumptions and sensitivities
End of Inside Information
19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXTDC Limited
|20 Wharf Street
|4000 Brisbane City
|Australia
|ISIN:
|AU000000NXT8
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900RTERU3X7G3D672
|EQS News ID:
|2439062
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2439062 19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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