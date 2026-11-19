Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, the commencement of its planned oil well workover campaign, and continued solid production from the Tariki 1A well.

Private Placement

The Company intends to complete the Offering of common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.35 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to ensure the Company has sufficient working capital to undertake operations on the Tariki Gas Storage Project, to fund the Company's share of active oil well interventions, to bring the Tariki 5A well onto long-term production, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company is also preparing to order long lead items related to the gas storage project and is working to secure a significant lending package to support the funding of the development costs. In connection with the anticipated capital facility, the Company intends to ensure it has sufficient working capital to carry the Tariki Gas Storage Project through to a final investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2026. Closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering.

Oil Operations

NZEC expects to commence its planned oil well workover campaign shortly. Over the next few months, the Company expects to add over 800 barrels of oil per day (gross) of production through well clean-outs, additional perforations, and pump additions on its Ngaere and Waihapa wells.

In addition, working with the Company's joint venture partner, Monumental Energy Corp. (TSXV: MNRG), the Company has received promising initial laboratory results using flow assurance chemicals, and a pilot trial will be undertaken at Copper Moki to test the potential uplift in production.

Tariki Production

The Tariki 1A well continues to deliver consistent stabilized flow rates of approximately 2.5 MMcf/d (gross) and has been dewatering the Tariki reservoir at approximately 1,600 barrels of water per day. The well forms part of Petroleum Mining Licence PML 38138, in which NZEC holds a 50% interest. The Company's activities at Tariki are conducted together with its co-venturer, L&M Energy Limited.

NZEC continues to focus on optimizing production through debottlenecking work at its Waihapa production station and is evaluating providing third-party access to several groups, subject to the success of their exploration activities.

Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of NZEC, commented: "We continue to methodically advance the gas storage project and remain in active commercial discussions to both fund and build the project in due course. Further, given the elevated Brent oil prices at the moment, advancing our oil production is a key growth driver for the Company."

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the size, pricing, timing, closing and use of proceeds of the Offering; the payment of finders' fees; the receipt of regulatory approvals, including TSXV approval; the ordering of long lead items and the securing of a lending package or other capital facility; commercial discussions to fund and build the Tariki Gas Storage Project and its advancement toward a final investment decision; the timing of the workover campaign and the anticipated production additions from it; the Copper Moki pilot trial and any resulting uplift in production; bringing the Tariki 5A well onto long-term production; continued production and dewatering from the Tariki 1A well; debottlenecking work at the Waihapa production station; the potential provision of third-party access; and oil production as a growth driver for the Company. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including completion of the Offering as anticipated; receipt of required approvals; availability of financing on acceptable terms; the workover campaign, pilot trial and other operations proceeding as planned and achieving the expected results; the continued cooperation of the Company's joint venture partners and co-venturers; the availability of equipment, services and personnel; and oil prices remaining at levels that support the Company's plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to complete the Offering in whole or in part; the failure to secure a lending package or other financing for the Tariki Gas Storage Project on acceptable terms or at all; the workover campaign or Copper Moki pilot trial failing to achieve the anticipated production additions or uplift; production declines or interruptions at the Tariki 1A well; delays and cost overruns; the failure of third parties' exploration activities; operational, technical and geological risks; reliance on joint venture partners and co-venturers; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in laws and regulations. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which are made as of the date of this release, and NZEC undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Certain information in this release constitutes oil and gas information under National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. References to production rates, including the stabilized flow rates of the Tariki 1A well, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons but are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue to produce and decline thereafter, and are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of the Tariki 1A well, and such data should be considered preliminary. The anticipated production additions from the workover campaign are estimates only, are not reserves or resources, and have not been evaluated by an independent qualified reserves evaluator or auditor. Exploration for hydrocarbons is a speculative venture necessarily involving substantial risk. The Company's future success will depend on its ability to develop its current properties and to discover and acquire properties or prospects capable of commercial production, and there is no assurance that its exploration and development efforts will result in additional commercial accumulations of oil and natural gas. Even if further hydrocarbons are discovered, the costs of extraction and delivery and variations in market prices may render a discovery uneconomic. Geological conditions are variable and unpredictable, and production may be adversely affected or terminated altogether if the Company encounters unforeseen geological conditions. The Company is also subject to uncertainties related to the proximity of any discovered resources to pipelines and processing facilities, to operating costs that increase with the remoteness of, and any restrictions on access to, its properties, and to adverse climatic conditions that may hinder continuous operations. References to "oil" include crude oil and field condensate, and references to "gross" production refer to total production from the applicable wells on a 100% basis, before deduction of royalties and before adjustment for the Company's working interest.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

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