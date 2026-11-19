Bipartisan association reaffirms its mission to deliver for people, perfume, and the planet

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Today, Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) convened association leadership and more than 100 senior executives from 60+ member companies, a record-breaking attendance, at its Annual Meeting and Member Summit in Warren, New Jersey. Attendees celebrated a year of significant policy and regulatory progress, and FCA called on the industry to lead together to achieve its ambitious agenda for 2027.

Farah Ahmed, FCA President & CEO, was joined by Cynthia Reichard, FCA Chair and President of Arylessence, to set FCA's priorities for the year ahead. Guest speakers examined the post-midterm political landscape, and how policymakers and industry can work together to advance effective policy. Member-led sessions focused on ensuring AI accurately reflects fragrance science and using science, data and human stories to advance policy priorities.

"This is not a moment to watch; it is a moment to lead together," said Ahmed. "FCA is a bipartisan organization that has worked transparently and fairly across multiple administrations. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our mission: to deliver for people, perfume, and the planet. We believe the world becomes a better place when people build bridges, and when industry, public interest groups, governments and the media work together to solve problems, not make them."

In 2026, its Year of Activation, FCA secured policy and regulatory wins after a decade of advocacy that strengthened the fragrance industry's competitiveness and ability to innovate. Among them: year-over-year tariff exclusions for 48 of 51 fragrance-related materials under Section 232, representing an estimated $58.7 million* in annual savings, and successfully navigated state bills in New Hampshire, New York and Vermont to protect consumer choice and local businesses. FCA also convened a first-of-its-kind White House fragrance salon for more than 250 guests and a Capitol Hill perfumery event that drew more than 400 attendees, bringing fragrance innovation directly to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Its Federal Fly-In put more than 50 member leaders in 45 meetings on Capitol Hill, where the bipartisan Congressional Fragrance Caucus is in its ninth year.

"We are a frontier association because we challenge what is possible," Ahmed added. "We do not name a problem without bringing a creative solution. This past year, we opened doors for innovation well beyond our sector, creating opportunities for businesses and for the consumers and communities they serve. The true measure of our success is not simply what we accomplish this year, but what we make possible for those who come next."

Looking ahead to 2027, FCA will build on this momentum by working with current and incoming leaders of both parties to advance new fragrance chemistries and engage federal and state regulators on trade, ingredient policy and emerging regulatory challenges. In addition, FCA will expand its educational leadership as AI reshapes how consumers, the media and regulators understand fragrance. Through its Responsible Fragrance Industry Stewardship Pledge, FCA will continue to mobilize members to lead together around sound science, consumer confidence and responsible innovation.

"Innovation is transforming how consumers discover and experience scent, and this industry intends to lead that change, not watch it," said Reichard. "FCA brings together our expertise and our commitment to responsible innovation, so that human artistry and emerging technologies can open possibilities no single company could reach alone."

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, fragranceconservatory.com, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

Contact

media@fragrancecreators.org

*Annual savings based on 2025 imports from FCA member companies.

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/at-annual-meeting-fragrance-creators-association-and-members-commit-to-lead-together-to-a-1254367