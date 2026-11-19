Online tire retailer records 347.5% revenue growth over two years without a traditional retail store network.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Tires Easy, a national online tire retailer, has been named the No. 8 fastest-growing private company in Los Angeles County by Business by LA Times Studios. The list recognizes the 50 privately held companies headquartered in Los Angeles County with the highest percentage revenue growth, highlighting business performance in one of the nation's largest and most diverse regional economies.

The 2026 ranking reflects the strength of Los Angeles County's business community. The 35 largest companies on the list generated more than $2.9 billion in combined 2025 revenue, nearly double their 2023 total. Companies were ranked according to verified revenue growth over the two years.

For Tires Easy, the recognition reflects a different approach to building a national retail business. Rather than operating its own chain of tire stores, the company uses an e-commerce platform, nationwide warehouse inventory and relationships with local installation providers to serve customers across the United States.

"Los Angeles County is home to some of the country's most ambitious and successful businesses, so earning a place among its fastest-growing companies is particularly meaningful," said Adam Barker, CEO of Tires Easy. "We believe customers should be able to shop for tires the way they shop for almost anything else online, with competitive pricing, a wide selection and convenient local installation. Our growth shows that this approach is working."

The company's proprietary pricing and inventory platform draws real-time information from more than 1,900 warehouses, providing access to more than 47,000 tire products across 200 brands. Customers can compare products and prices online and arrange installation through a network of more than 1,600 local service providers.

Tires Easy's performance has also earned national recognition. The company ranked No. 114 on the Financial Times 2026 Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies list and No. 759 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The company's profile and growth figures are available on the Business by LA Times Studios website.

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About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in El Segundo, California, Tires Easy is a national online tire retailer offering a broad selection of passenger, light truck and specialty tires. The company has sold more than 8 million tires since its founding and provides customers with access to competitive pricing, nationwide inventory and convenient local installation options. For more information, visit www.tires-easy.com.

Media Contact

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-ranks-no.-8-on-los-angeles-times-2026-fastest-growing-companies-list-1254448