New Digital Publication Brings Original Journalism, Exclusive Interviews, and Fresh Perspectives to Global Audiences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Executive 1 Media Group today announced the official launch of Perspective Influencer Magazine, a new digital publication dedicated to original journalism, investigative storytelling, and in-depth coverage across business, entertainment, culture, technology, travel, and lifestyle. First previewed across social media as a teaser campaign earlier this month, the publication has rapidly built momentum through original reporting, exclusive interviews, commentary, and contributor-driven features.

Founded by media executive, journalist, Derrick Dzurko. Perspective Influencer Magazine is the culmination of a career spanning more than three decades in media, entertainment, advertising, public relations, television, and digital publishing. His body of work extends across the globe with coverage appearing through numerous media outlets and publications. Dzurko is recognized for his role in documenting and helping bring public attention to the historic achievement of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care as the first African American-owned chain of urgent care centers in the United States. Supported by extensive historical research and public records analysis involving thousands of business records, the project generated media attention and public recognition for a previously undocumented achievement in American healthcare history.

"Perspective Influencer Magazine was created to provide readers with more than just surface-level headlines," said Derrick Dzurko, Founder of Executive 1 Media Group. "Our goal is to deliver meaningful journalism that highlights innovation, leadership, and the real stories behind the people and movements shaping our world."

The publication features a diverse mix of content including entertainment coverage, business features, technology reporting, travel insights, food and lifestyle stories, healthcare topics, entrepreneurship, culture, and community leadership. Through original reporting and compelling storytelling, Perspective Influencer Magazine seeks to provide readers with a deeper perspective on the people, ideas, and events shaping today's world.

A cornerstone of the publication's growth has been its expanding editorial team. Key contributors Patricia Lloyd, Michelle Matta, and Eleanor "Ella" Shaw have each played an important role in helping shape the magazine's editorial voice and mission. Their contributions reflect the publication's commitment to thoughtful journalism, diverse perspectives, and storytelling that connects with readers across entertainment, business, technology, culture, lifestyle, travel, and community leadership.

In addition to its editorial team, Perspective Influencer Magazine features contributions from guest journalists, industry professionals, and subject matter experts who bring unique experiences and perspectives to the publication. This collaborative approach allows the magazine to explore a wide variety of topics while maintaining a strong commitment to accuracy, credibility, and responsible reporting.

As the publication continues to grow, Executive 1 Media Group remains focused on expanding the magazine's reach through digital publishing, multimedia storytelling, strategic media partnerships, and audience-focused content initiatives. Future coverage will continue introducing readers to emerging trends, innovative ideas, influential personalities, and stories that reflect the evolving interests of modern audiences.

At its core, Perspective Influencer Magazine is dedicated to authentic storytelling, editorial integrity, and the belief that great journalism should inform, inspire, and create meaningful conversations. By spotlighting people, organizations, and ideas that are making a difference, the publication aims to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the forces shaping today's world.

About Perspective Influencer Magazine

Perspective Influencer Magazine is a digital media publication covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, technology, travel, business, and influential voices shaping modern society. Through original reporting, feature stories, interviews, commentary, and visual storytelling, the publication provides readers with insight into the people, ideas, and trends influencing today's world.

About Executive 1 Media Group

Executive 1 Media Group is a media, news, public relations, and publishing company specializing in journalism, editorial publishing, strategic communications, and brand development. Through publishing, media relations, and content development, the organization is committed to amplifying influential voices and sharing stories that matter.

Contact Information

Website: www.perspectiveinfluencermagazine.com

Website: www.e1mgmedia.com

Website: www.derrickdzurko.com

Public Relations: Executive 1 Media Group

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko

Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com

Derrick Dzurko

Press Agent

derrick@e1mgmedia.com

(888) 231-6942

SOURCE: Executive 1 Media Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/executive-1-media-group-officially-launches-perspective-influencer-magazine-1254214