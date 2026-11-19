Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) (FSE: P0T) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. Tenet reported revenue of $66,070,573 for the quarter, compared to $192,769 in the third quarter of 2025, and a net profit of $1,593,915 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $3,594,470 in the third quarter of 2025. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3-2026 Key Financial Figures

Total Revenue of $66.07 million

Net Profit of $1.59 million

Q3-2026 Operating Highlights

The Company's value-added services to China's real estate development and construction sector supply chains through its GoldRiver and Cubeler Business Hub platforms continued to drive revenue in the third quarter of 2026 and provided a solid foundation to build on. Tenet's November 2025 breakthrough framework agreement with Chengdu Honglongyi Trading Ltd. ("CHTL") was the catalyst for much of the activity on the Company's platforms through the first three quarters of 2026. For most of the first half of 2026, CHTL was the sole customer driving meaningful supply-chain-related activity on the Company's platforms. To reduce its dependency on a single customer, the Company made increasing the number of its supply-chain customers a priority. The Company added five new customers between the latter part of the second quarter and the end of the third quarter, bringing the number of customers that contributed to its supply-chain-related revenue during the third quarter to a total of six, including CHTL.

Tenet officially ceased its operations in China's small-business commercial-lending space by selling its 51% ownership stake in its Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC") subsidiary during the third quarter of 2026. The transaction aligns with the Company's stated desire to focus its operations in China on data aggregation and supply-chain-related activities. The sale of ASFC not only frees up valuable resources but is expected to provide significant capital that can be allocated to bolster the Company's supply-chain-related activities and data-related service offerings in both China and North America.

Although the Company was still not at the commercialization phase during the third quarter of 2026 when it comes to its data-derived product offering, the Company believes that relevant progress was made toward achieving that objective. Tenet made several enhancements to the Cubeler Business Hub, including the addition of a grant-matching feature for registered members, to make the platform more enticing for SMEs. The Company also enhanced its offering to accountants and bookkeepers with the launch of its BKeeper platform allowing them to offer their SME clients with a host of AI-powered value-added services. Those initiatives, combined with the arrival of a new sales manager, contributed to a noticeable increase in the rate of SME registrations on the Cubeler Business Hub during the quarter. With the increase in the amount of SME data at its disposal during the quarter, the Company was optimistic that the launch of a commercially viable series of Canadian economic indexes could be achieved in relatively short order.

Q3-2026 Financial Results Summary

The Company's reported net income in Q3 was significantly impacted by certain nonrecurring events during the quarter. Those events include: 1) the profit realized on the sale of the Company's ASFC financial services subsidiary; 2) the commission paid related to the $225M minimum guaranteed annual revenue agreement signed with Sum Hung Hang Tai Trading Ltd.; 3) the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants; 4) an increase in expected credit loss provision related to prepayments made to certain subcontractors dating back to 2022; and 5) the impairment of intangible assets related to ASFC. Together, these five events accounted for net expenses of a little more than $1.7M for the Company in the third quarter, which explains the lower net income reported for the quarter compared to the previous quarter, despite the quarter-over-quarter revenue increase from Q2-2026 to Q3-2026.

In summary, the Company generated revenue of $66,070,573 for the three-month period and $129,443,140 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $192,769 for the three-month period and $736,677 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Total expenses before taxes for the quarter amounted to $63,406,975 compared to $3,702,406 for the same period in 2025. The Company realized a net profit of $1,593,915 for the three-month period and $4,984,526 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $3,594,470 for the three-month period and a net loss of $9,156,663 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Full details of the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Revised Full-Year 2026 Revenue Guidance

Tenet's strong third-quarter results, coupled with the addition of new clients for its supply-chain-related service offerings, led the Company to revise its full-year 2026 revenue guidance range to between $190 million and $195 million (up from $175 million to $180 million). Tenet expects gross profit margins of 9% to 11% and net income of $9.8 million to $10.5 million. The revised numbers should only marginally affect Tenet's previously forecasted EPS, which the Company has kept at $0.02 to $0.025 for fiscal year 2026.

Q3-2026 Results Q&A and Full-Year Outlook for 2026

Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph will answer shareholder questions about the Company's Q3-2026 financial results in a Q&A interview and share his perspective on the Company's business plan for the rest of 2026. Shareholders are invited to read the Company's MD&A prior to sending their questions related to these subjects to the Company. Questions received by 9:00 pm EST on November 24, 2026, sent to the Company's investor relations mailbox at investors@tenetfintech.com or sent to cathy@chfir.com will be answered to the extent that they can be answered in compliance with Canadian securities regulations. The Company will post the Q&A interview on its website by 5:00 pm EST on November 27, 2026.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics and COVID-19; legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Tenet with securities regulators in Canada. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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