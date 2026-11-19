Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), announces that further to its news release dated November 16, 2026, TTGI will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new-post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of November 24, 2026 (the "Consolidation"). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of market on November 24, 2026, the common shares of TTGI will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "TTGI" and new CUSIP: 90043C301; ISIN: CA90043C3012. There were 215,772,323 common shares of TTGI outstanding prior to the Consolidation, and following the Consolidation TTGI will have approximately 21,577,232 common shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of the fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of TTGI will receive a letter of transmittal from Endeavor Trust Corporation with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates or DRS' for new post-Consolidation share certificates or DRS'. Non-registered shareholders who hold their common shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered directly in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of TTGI's outstanding stock options and warrants have been proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the terms of such securities.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers, because "Connectivity Matters."

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX.V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the transactions described above, the use of proceeds, the expected timetable, the effect of the transactions on the Company's balance sheet and financial results, and the statements attributed to the Chief Executive Officer regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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