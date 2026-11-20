Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on November 19th, 2026 at 4pm PST held by hybrid meeting with webcast from Vancouver, Canada.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 9th, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 21.25% of shareholder proxies returned and very strong support for all matters of business.

Details of the resolutions are provided below. A copy of the presentation discussed at the Meeting will be made available on the Kincora website: https://www.kincoracopper.com/investorsservices

Chairman Cameron McRae commented:

"At last year's AGM, we highlighted the importance of laying the foundations for Kincora's next phase of growth, with a share consolidation and strategic placement aligning key shareholders.

It is pleasing to reflect on how we have started to build on these and form a significant hybrid prospect generator providing unique portfolio exposure to large scale copper-gold discovery.

We are achieving a step change in scale with the drill bit, size of the project portfolio, management fee income and cash position. Today, Kincora is a more focused and better-capitalized company, with more metres going into the ground at more targets.

We are still in the early stage of execution with a very exciting 2027 ahead of us.

We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to building on the progress achieved as we enter the next phase of Kincora's growth."

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited.

AGM details

Audited Annual Report

Shareholders received and considered the Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and the report of the auditor thereon.

Number of Directors 99.72% For

Shareholders approved retaining the number of directors at five (5).

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring (99.69% For), John Holliday (99.71% For), Luke Murray (99.67% For), Cameron McRae (99.67% For) and James Durrant (99.69% For).

Auditor Appointed 99.80% For

Manning Elliot LLP was appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Approval of Issue of Placement Shares 99.48% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance prior non-brokered private placement CDI's as described in the Information Circular.

Approval of Issuance Placement Options 99.52% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance of non-brokered private placement options relating to prior placement CDI's as described in the Information Circular.

Approval of Issuance Placement Broker Options 99.52% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify the issuance of non-brokered private placement broker options relating to prior placement CDI's as described in the Information Circular.

Share Capacity 98.84% For

Shareholders passed a special resolution re-approving the capacity to issuance up to an additional 10% capital over a 12-month period pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A as described in the Information Circular.

Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) 98.29% For

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution re-approving of amending the existing EIP as amended as described in the Information Circular.

Settlement of Debt 98.59% For

Disinterested shareholders passed an ordinary resolution for the settlement of debts as described in the Information Circular.

ABOUT KINCORA

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt, one of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over A$100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported approximately 25,000 metres of drilling and over A$12m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

With a strong cash position of approximately A$13 million, and a further US$3.5-million due before year end (~A$5-million), the Company is now increasing sole funded exploration activities and increasing the scale of its project portfolio.

Various independent reviews have recently taken place supporting a formal process for the next leg of asset level partnerships for the remaining large scale porphyry projects.

During the Australian summer, Kincora plans to invest up to A$3 million in sole-funded, shallow air-core drilling advancing geological concepts and adding scale across four projects and 17 targets. Further to this, preparations are in place to undertake the first drilling in over twenty years at the outcropping mineralised Boree Creek project, which Kincora has a low-cost option over.

The programs are also expected to complement and enhance the value equation of asset-level partner discussions that are ongoing for the remaining 100% owned flagship and advanced exploration stage porphyry projects that are hosted in brownfield environments to existing world-class mines.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects and focused capital efficient programs at sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct.

Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324981

https://www.kincoracopper.com/investorsservices