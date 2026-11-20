Shaoxing Mujia Textile Co., Ltd. has added a 160 cm velvet width for scarf, hijab and abaya panels and published a free guide comparing cutting yield on its 140 cm and 160 cm rolls across fifteen panel widths.

Zhuji, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Shaoxing Mujia Textile Co., Ltd., a woven-fabric manufacturer in Zhuji, Zhejiang, has added a 160 cm width to its velvet range. The new width is meant for garment makers who cut scarf, hijab and abaya panels. It is woven on the same air-jet looms as the company's 140 cm velvet, in the same 80 percent viscose and 20 percent nylon construction.





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The company has also published a cutting-yield guide for buyers choosing between the two widths. The guide compares the 140 cm and 160 cm rolls at fifteen panel widths, from 45 cm to 160 cm, and is free to read at https://mujiatextile.com/articles/velvet-cutting-yield-140-vs-160.html.

Most buyers compare velvet by price per metre. The guide starts from a different number: what one cut panel costs. That depends on how many panels fit across the roll and how much cloth is left at the edge. At some panel widths the wider roll halves the cloth used per panel. At others the 140 cm roll is the better buy, and the guide shows which is which.

"Buyers compare price per metre because that is the number on the quote," says Zhou Jia, founder and director of Shaoxing Mujia Textile Co., Ltd. "The number that reaches the cost sheet is price per panel, and it depends on width. Two mills can quote the same price per metre, and at some panel widths the cost per panel differs by half."





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Width matters most for modest wear. Hijab panels run from about 70 cm on a narrow style to around 180 cm on a long one. The dirac, a straight-cut dress worn in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, and the abaya, a long robe worn across the Gulf, are usually cut in the 75 to 80 cm band. When a panel can be cut in one piece, the roll width can decide whether the garment needs a seam down the centre.

The guide also covers a point that often comes up only after fabric arrives. The width printed on a roll is the finished width. A cutter can use less than that once the selvedge, the woven edge of the roll, and any shrinkage from finishing are taken off. The company suggests buyers ask any mill for three figures before ordering: the usable width, the width tolerance, and how much stock is held at that width.





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The company keeps undyed woven fabric in stock, so an existing pattern can be dyed and finished in about 15 days once a buyer confirms the colour. Details of the velvet range are at https://mujiatextile.com/velvet-fabric.html, and footage of the loom floor is on the company's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@MujiaTextile-h2d.

About Shaoxing Mujia Textile Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2012 and registered in Zhuji, Zhejiang, Shaoxing Mujia Textile Co., Ltd. runs 30 Lenado air-jet looms in a 5,000 square metre plant and produces about five million metres of woven fabric a year. The company weaves at its mill in Fengqiao, Zhuji, near the Keqiao textile market in Shaoxing, and works with partner mills for dyeing and finishing.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324609