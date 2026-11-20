TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, with revenues of $4,904,857, income before taxes of $843,735 and EBITDA of $1,048,210, representing significant percentage increases of 8%, 48.8% and 18.1%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2025.

During the quarter, the Company continued to strengthen the foundations of its business and invested in capabilities that will support its next phase of growth. Technology modernization, digital transformation, and process automation remain key priorities as NexgenRx seeks to enhance service quality, improve productivity, and create greater operating efficiencies. In parallel, the Company's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Committee continued assessing opportunities and has incorporated several AI-based initiatives into the Company's business operations, with a continued emphasis on practical applications that can improve workflow efficiency, strengthen analytical capabilities, and support more informed decision-making. NexgenRx also remain committed to developing its people and organizational capabilities, recognizing that its team's expertise and execution are fundamental to the Company's long-term success.

The Company's third quarter financial results reflect the benefits of these efforts. Revenue grew 8.0% over the comparable quarter in 2025 to $4.9 million, primarily attributable to higher transaction fee revenue resulting from increased transaction volumes and business growth. Gross profit reached $4.2 million. Income before income taxes increased 48.8% to $843,735 from $566,925 in the prior-year period, demonstrating continued improvement in the Company's underlying operating performance. Although NexgenRx achieved a significant growth in pre-tax earnings, the Company recorded a net loss of $63,993 compared to net income of $589,780 in the same period last year. This was directly attributable to income tax expense of $907,728 that the Company chose to recognize in the current quarter, as the Company continues to generate taxable profits and has fully utilized its remaining tax loss carry-forwards. Of this amount, $716,912 represents a non-cash deferred income tax expense arising from the recognition and utilization of deferred tax assets, while the remaining $190,816 represents current income tax expense. EBITDA increased 18.1% to $1.05 million from $887,671 in the prior year period. The growth in EBITDA relative to revenue demonstrates the Company's ability to achieve operating leverage through disciplined cost management and support higher business volumes without a proportionate increase in operating expenses.

The Company's year-to-date performance further reinforces this positive trajectory. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased 13.4% to $15.1 million compared with the corresponding period in 2025. Net income increased 46.7% to $2.2 million, while EBITDA increased 57.9% to $3.70 million. The significant improvement in earnings reflects the combined impact of business expansion, disciplined cost management, and continued operational improvements. The Company believes that these results demonstrate its ability to pursue growth while maintaining a clear focus on profitability and financial discipline.

The Company's financial position also remains strong. As at September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity stood at $8.9 million, reflecting the earnings generated during the year. Cash and cash equivalents totalled $4.1 million, providing financial flexibility to fund day-to-day operations, strategic investments, and future business opportunities, while supporting the Company's ongoing dividend program. Restricted client funds held on deposit amounted to $29.6 million, consistent with the scale of the Company's client relationships and transaction processing activities. Together, the Company's financial resources and disciplined capital management provide a sound platform for continued investment and growth.

Ron Loucks, President and CEO, stated "The Company delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of 2026, continuing to advance our strategic priorities while maintaining a strong focus on profitable growth and operational execution. Third quarter results demonstrate the strength and scalability of our business model, supported by sustained client demand, growing transaction activity, and our ability to translate business expansion into improved financial performance. Looking ahead, our priorities remain firmly centred on sustainable expansion, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. We will continue to allocate resources toward technology, AI-enabled capabilities, and automation, while pursuing opportunities to deepen client relationships, strengthen our competitive position, and expand our market presence. We remain disciplined in evaluating growth opportunities and committed to balancing investment with financial performance. With a strong financial foundation, an experienced and dedicated team, and a clear strategic direction, we are confident in our ability to build on the progress achieved in 2026 and create enduring value for our shareholders."

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full-service Third-Party Administrator and Technology Solutions Provider, offering proprietary full front-end, eligibility, enrolment, hour bank and mobile access capabilities, together with state-of-the-art claims adjudication and full provider network coverage. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide Plan Sponsors, sophisticated administration and health benefit technology applications in a cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) Model.

NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and plan members and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at www.nexgenrx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the Company's strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; potential increases in sales and revenues; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for existing and new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; continued development and enhancement of the Company's proprietary software technology; cyber security risks and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDARPLUS at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald C. Loucks

NexgenRx Inc.

President and CEO

416.695.3393 x801

Kelly Ehler CPA, CA

NexgenRx Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

416-695-3393x803

SOURCE: NexgenRx Inc.

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