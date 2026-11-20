

EQS Newswire / 20/11/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2026 - Bosideng marked its 50th anniversary with 'Warmth Code: Half a Century of History', a landmark exhibition at Gate M West Bund Dream Center in Shanghai. Bringing together archives, milestone garments and international design collaborations, the exhibition highlighted five decades of innovation, craftsmanship and creative evolution.





The exhibition followed 'The Bloom', Bosideng's anniversary show featured in the Paris Fashion Week Events Programme, reflecting the brand's commitment to bringing Chinese expertise and design creativity to the international fashion stage.



Boundless Creation Through International Collaboration



In the 'Boundless' space, collaborations with Jean Paul Gaultier, Kim Jones, Kenzo Takada and Errolson Hugh explored the possibilities of down through expressive silhouettes, architectural forms and innovative construction.



Bosideng marked its anniversary with a strategic partnership with the Vogue China Fashion Fund and France's ANDAM, connecting emerging Chinese designers with international creative networks.





Five Decades of Research, from Extreme Cold to Everyday Wear



Research into down, garment construction and manufacturing has shaped Bosideng's designs. In the 'Craft' space, the suspended installation 'Inside the Qomolangma 1.0 Jacket' revealed the layered insulation and technical construction developed for extreme cold.



Launched in 2021, the Trench Coat Down Jacket brought that expertise to everyday wear. It uses 52 pattern pieces, 150 production steps and zoned down filling to combine classic tailoring with lightweight warmth.



From Eight Sewing Machines to Mount Qomolangma



In the 'Dream' space, editions of Jiefang Daily from 1975 and 2026 connected the ambition of Gao Dekang, Founder of Bosideng, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, to create a high-performance Chinese down jacket with the brand's 50th anniversary.



Inspired by a 1975 report on the Chinese ascent of Mount Qomolangma, Gao started his business in Changshu in 1976 with eight sewing machines. In 1998, a Bosideng one-piece down suit reached the summit with the Chinese mountaineering team.



Original Design in the Next Half-Century



Bosideng advances original design through technical innovation and international creative exchange. Gao's ambition has grown into a vision for the brand: bringing Chinese expertise and aesthetics to the global fashion stage.



Building on five decades of craftsmanship, Bosideng looks ahead to its next chapter, strengthening its creative identity and international presence.



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20/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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