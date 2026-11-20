NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) ('NEXTDC' or the 'Company'). The ASX Market Announcement of the below release can also be viewed at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre. The information is being provided for the holders of NEXTDC's A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473303) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
End of Media Release
Additional features:
File: NEXTDC AGM 2026 Results of Meeting
Issuer: NEXTDC Limited
Key word(s): Special Topics
20.11.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXTDC Limited
|20 Wharf Street
|4000 Brisbane City
|Australia
|ISIN:
|AU000000NXT8
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900RTERU3X7G3D672
|EQS News ID:
|2439094
|End of News
|EQS Media
2439094 20.11.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group