Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after market close.

The Company will host an investor webinar at 10:00 AM EST on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to discuss its financial and business results, as well as its strategic priorities for Q4 2026 and 2027.

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q3 2026 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to deborah@adcap.ca.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pFaELiScQl2XCC-s1nsuSg.

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company's website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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