Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - OpConnect, a Portland, Oregon-based EV charging infrastructure company, has moved into a new headquarters at 115 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214. The company celebrated the move with a grand opening on August 19, 2026.





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The move keeps OpConnect rooted in the city where it was founded in 2016. Since then, the company has built its business in Portland, from manufacturing its charging hardware locally to supporting customers across the country. The new headquarters gives the team a central home as it continues to serve fleets, workplaces, and multi-family properties nationwide.

The new headquarters is now the home base for a company that has grown to serve fleets in 34 states. OpConnect designs, builds, installs, supports, and maintains its chargers end-to-end. Because the hardware is manufactured in Portland, fleets, workplaces, and multi-family properties get a single point of accountability that runs from commercial EV charging installation through daily operation. The same team that puts a station in the ground stands behind it afterward.

That focus on dependability shows up in the numbers. OpConnect reports 98% charger uptime, a figure that matters most to operators who can't afford a station that's offline when a vehicle needs a charge. For fleet managers, charging only works if the chargers are working.

OpConnect's charging infrastructure is trusted by public agencies, school districts, and commercial operators. The company pairs its Portland-built hardware with EV charging management software and backs the entire system with 24/7 support and monitoring, so one partner remains responsible for the hardware, the software, and the service behind it.

That single-partner model is meant to close the gaps that can appear when hardware, software, and service come from different providers. When a charger needs attention, operators work with one team that already knows the equipment, the network, and the site. For organizations managing many vehicles or multiple properties, that can make day-to-day charging simpler to manage.

OpConnect provides business EV charging stations for fleets, workplaces, and multi-family housing. Fleet operators need charging that keeps vehicles on schedule, and workplaces and property managers need stations that work every time a driver plugs in. With its new headquarters in place, OpConnect continues to serve these customers from the same city where its hardware is built.

For organizations weighing the shift to electric, the OpConnect message is straightforward: American-made equipment, end-to-end service, and uptime operators can count on. More information is available at https://opconnect-ev.com/.

About OpConnect

Founded in 2016 in Portland, Oregon, OpConnect is an EV charging infrastructure company serving fleets, workplaces, and multi-family properties across the United States. OpConnect designs, builds, installs, supports, and maintains its charging systems end-to-end, pairing American-made hardware manufactured in Portland with charging management software and 24/7 support. Learn more at https://opconnect-ev.com/.

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