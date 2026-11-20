Crystal Clean Announces Acquisitions of Insta-Clean and Green Site Services

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clean , Inc. ("Crystal Clean"), a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and industrial end markets and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), today announced that it has closed the acquisitions of Insta-Clean LLC ("Insta-Clean") and Green Site Services Group, Inc. ("GSS").

Insta-Clean, headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ, is a manufacturer of industrial parts washing equipment. Insta-Clean's product portfolio spans standard and custom-engineered sinks, spray cabinets, and pass-through and conveyor washers.

GSS, headquartered in Franklin, MA, provides emergency spill response, environmental remediation, hazardous and regulated waste management, industrial services, and compliance support to industrial, commercial, and public sector customers across New England. GSS also operates an industrial wastewater treatment facility in Dover, NH.

Brian Recatto, President & CEO of Crystal Clean, commented, "Vertical integration and strategic geographic expansion remain core elements of our value creation plan, and the acquisitions of Insta-Clean and GSS reflect those priorities. Insta-Clean has long been a trusted partner to our parts cleaning program, and bringing its manufacturing capabilities in-house will allow us to better support our customers. GSS strengthens our presence in the northeastern U.S. and adds a range of capabilities that will support our technical services initiative. We are thrilled to welcome both teams to Crystal Clean and look forward to our partnership."

Dave Thomas, Director of Crystal Clean and Partner at JFLCO, added, "The acquisitions of Insta-Clean and GSS reflect our disciplined strategy in pairing strategic acquisitions with organic investment in the Crystal Clean platform. These additions reinforce Crystal Clean's position as an acquiror of choice as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

A&O Shearman provided legal counsel to Crystal Clean on each acquisition.

About Crystal Clean :

Crystal Clean provides environmental and industrial services to manufacturers and other industrial businesses, utilities, and governmental entities. Its service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, emergency and spill response, industrial and field services, and waste antifreeze collection, recycling, and product sales. These services help customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens.

For more information about Crystal Clean, please visit https://www.crystal-clean.com/ .

About J.F. Lehman & Company

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $9 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

www.jflpartners.com

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