Phoenix Aviation Capital, Flair Airlines and Avia Solutions Group Announce Strategic Commercial Cooperation Agreement

Agreement establishes a framework to pursue opportunities that benefit Phoenix's leasing capabilities, Flair's operational requirements and Avia Solutions Group's aviation services capabilities

DUBLIN and EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, Flair Airlines ("Flair"), Canada's most affordable and reliable airline and Avia Solutions Group ("ASG"), the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, announced a Strategic Commercial Cooperation Agreement that establishes a framework to pursue opportunities that benefit Phoenix's leasing capabilities, Flair's operational requirements and Avia Solutions Group's aviation services capabilities.

As part of this agreement, Phoenix intends to work with Flair and ASG to identify and facilitate opportunities to provide additional aircraft to support the requirements of Flair and airline partners within the ASG group. ASG intends to work with Flair to identify, develop and provide incremental capacity and technical aviation services to support Flair's commercial and operational requirements. These services will include additional aircraft capacity and charter flight services, aircraft maintenance, engineering and technical support along with other mutually agreed aviation-related services that support Flair's operating requirements.

"We are pleased to have entered into this cooperation agreement with Flair and ASG," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP Capital and board member of Phoenix. "We believe this agreement reflects Phoenix's dedication to meeting the financing and operating needs of its airline customers."

"We are excited to establish this strategic relationship with Avia Solutions Group" said Len Corrado, Chief Executive Officer of Flair Airlines. "Their global platform and operational expertise provide access to additional resources and capabilities that can support Flair's evolving business needs and future growth plans."

"We are pleased to partner with Flair Airlines and look forward to supporting its commercial and operational objectives through Avia Solutions Group's broad aviation capabilities," said Gediminas Ziemelis, Chairman of Avia Solutions Group. "Together, we will explore opportunities to provide capacity and technical solutions that support Flair's continued growth."

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@phoenixaviationcap.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's greenest and most trusted low-fare airline. Flair is on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects Canadians to the people and experiences they love, on time, every time. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

About Avia Solutions Group:

Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest passenger ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operates a fleet on multiple AOCs of 107 aircraft on 6 continents. The group provides a range of other aviation services: MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as a variety of associated aviation services. Supported by 11,000 professionals, the group is the parent company to over 250+ subsidiaries including Avion Express, AeroSG Capital, AviaAM Leasing, Aviator, BAA Training, BBN Airlines Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, Chapman Freeborn Group, FL Technics, KlasJet, Locatory and others. Avia Solutions Group is BB- rated by Fitch, and S&P.

For more information: www.aviasg.com.

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