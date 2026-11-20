ONE ALDWYCH WEAVES A STORY OF CRAFTSMANSHIP AND CREATIVITY FOR CHRISTMAS 2026

Covent Garden's independent hotel unveils "The Threads of Christmastime," a celebration of the makers and traditions behind British craft

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Aldwych, London's cultured, independent hotel in Covent Garden, introduces "The Threads of Christmastime" for the 2026 festive season. Inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry, the celebration brings together embroidery masterclasses with the Royal School of Needlework, guided historical walks and seasonal dining.

The Bayeux Tapestry, which measures nearly 70 meters and tells the story of the Norman conquest of England in 1066, has inspired this year's decorations. Resident florist Mark Siredzuk has dressed the hotel's entrance with an oversized copper bow and blue spruce. Inside, lanterns and trails of amaranthus, arranged to resemble lengths of yarn, lead to a Christmas tree topped with a spinning Halley's Comet. The tree is decorated with sparkling fruit decorations and handmade embroidery hoops depicting mythical creatures reminiscent of those in the Bayeux Tapestry.

Royal School of Needlework Masterclasses

The celebration of British artisanship continues with a series of hands-on experiences. In partnership with the Royal School of Needlework, founded in 1872 and based at Hampton Court Palace, the hotel will host "Threads of Inspiration" masterclasses on Nov. 8, Nov. 22 and Dec. 6. 2026. Led by expert embroiderers, the workshops invite hotel guests and day visitors to learn traditional needlework techniques while creating a keepsake to take home.

Historical Walks and Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition Access

For those looking to explore beyond the hotel's doors, travel journalist, author and registered London guide Sophie Campbell will lead Saturday morning walks lasting just over an hour and tracing London's Norman connections. Setting out from One Aldwych, guests will discover the history behind landmarks including Somerset House, Westminster, the Strand and the Royal Courts of Justice before returning to the hotel for mulled wine and mince pies. Through a partnership with the British Museum, overnight guests will also have access to a special package including a limited allocation of tickets to the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition, along with a specially created cocktail in the Lobby Bar.

Family Festivities

Younger guests can join the adventure with a treasure hunt for hidden Norman knight teddy bears throughout the hotel, with chocolate treats for those who complete the quest. Families staying at One Aldwych can also enjoy a rocking horse with hand-painted patterns inspired by the tapestry and a dress-up chest filled with knights, dragons and kings.

Christmas Dining and Festive Afternoon Tea

Feasts and celebrations continue throughout the season, from Thanksgiving and Christmas to New Year's Eve. In the Lobby Bar, four imaginative cocktails - the Long Thread, the Golden Needle, the Forest Border and Christmas King - pay homage to the tapestry, while the hotel's partnership with Champagne Bollinger brings candlelit Champagne and caviar tastings. Perrier-Jouët Champagne will be served alongside live jazz on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings during the holiday season.

At Indigo, One Aldwych's restaurant, seasonal menus will feature British produce, from Thanksgiving lunch and dinner to set lunches, pre-theater dining and Christmas Day festivities. The celebrations will culminate on New Year's Eve 2026 with live music, Champagne and celebratory dining to welcome 2027.

For families, the Festive Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Afternoon Tea returns with a seasonal take on Roald Dahl's story, including fizzy lifting drinks and a Christmas dinner sandwich. Available from Nov. 11, 2026, through Jan. 2, 2027, the festive afternoon tea is served Wednesday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m., with times reflecting final orders. Afternoon tea will not be served Dec. 25-26.

One Aldwych's Managing Director, Janine Marshall, commented, 'The festive season is a time for bringing people together and sharing stories. This year, we've taken inspiration from the artistry behind the Bayeux Tapestry to create experiences that celebrate creativity and connection. We hope our guests leave with a little inspiration of their own, and perhaps even a new skill or story to share.'

In the spirit of giving, One Aldwych will support Pyjama Fairies, the only UK charity that sews pyjamas and surgical gowns specially designed for babies and children having surgery and medical tests. Throughout the festive season, the hotel will donate £1 from every table served in its bar and restaurant to the charity.

For further information on One Aldwych, please visit www.onealdwych.com.

About One Aldwych

One Aldwych is Covent Garden's cultured, independent hotel - a true modern oasis, privately-owned, standing proud within the distinctive, stand-alone, triangular building, former home of the great Morning Post newspaper, at the point where the City meets the West End. The hotel features stunning, contemporary interiors by Fabled Studio and Robert Angell, embellished with Art Nouveau flourishes inspired by the building - and spirited English touches - warm, welcoming and a little unconventional. The result is an exquisite, expressive, original style as befits a truly independent London hotel. Covent Garden's neighbourhood restaurant, Indigo, is the home of simply delicious dishes by Chef Edward Dutton, using ingredients from the best British independent producers - while the hotel's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory inspired afternoon tea is a firm favourite with young and old alike. Other facilities include the Lobby Bar, The Library, and Health Club with an 18-metre / 59-foot chlorine-free swimming pool, spa and gym. One Aldwych is the proud recipient of One Key in the Michelin Guide in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

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