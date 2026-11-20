Dental Equipment Market to Reach US$ 15.3 Bn by 2031, Growing at 7% CAGR as Digital Dentistry and AI Imaging Reshape Competition: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental equipment market is valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Two forces are pushing the market forward at once. On the demand side, oral disease affects nearly 3.7 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and an ageing population needs more restorative and tooth replacement care. On the supply side, dental practices and laboratories are replacing conventional equipment with intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, AI-assisted imaging and connected clinical workflows. Competition among manufacturers is increasingly about who can offer the most complete digital ecosystem, not just the best individual device.

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Dentistry Is Going Digital, and Laboratories Are Leading the Way

The shift from impressions and manual manufacturing to digital workflows is already well advanced in dental laboratories. According to the National Association of Dental Laboratories, 68% of surveyed U.S. laboratories used 3D printers in 2024, up from 11% in 2014. The same survey found that the share of laboratories receiving more than half of their cases through intraoral scans rose from 12% in 2019 to 39% in 2024. A 2025 systematic review counted 372 dental 3D printer models from 115 manufacturers across 26 countries, which shows how widely the technology has spread.

For equipment makers, that translates into opportunity across intraoral scanners, laboratory scanners, milling machines, 3D printers and the software that ties them together.

AI Is Becoming a Competitive Feature in Imaging

Dental imaging is moving from radiograph reading by eye toward AI-assisted diagnostics. A 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis of 27 studies covering 60,857 radiographic images reported pooled AI sensitivity of 85% and specificity of 94%. Manufacturers are building these capabilities into digital radiography, panoramic imaging, CBCT and intraoral systems, and applications now reach tooth segmentation, periodontal bone-loss assessment and treatment-planning support. Dentsply Sirona launched Smart View-Detect in May 2026, an FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic aid that helps identify teeth with periapical radiolucencies in CBCT scans, which adds competitive pressure on other imaging suppliers.

What's Fueling Growth in the Dental Equipment Market

Heavy Oral Disease Burden: WHO estimates that untreated caries in permanent teeth affects about 2 billion people and severe periodontal disease about 1 billion, sustaining demand for diagnostic, restorative and surgical equipment.

WHO estimates that untreated caries in permanent teeth affects about 2 billion people and severe periodontal disease about 1 billion, sustaining demand for diagnostic, restorative and surgical equipment. Ageing Population: More older adults need dentures, crowns, implants and periodontal care, which supports specialized equipment demand.

More older adults need dentures, crowns, implants and periodontal care, which supports specialized equipment demand. Digital Dentistry Investment: Practices are adding scanners, CAD/CAM systems and 3D printers to reduce laboratory dependence and speed up restorations.

Practices are adding scanners, CAD/CAM systems and 3D printers to reduce laboratory dependence and speed up restorations. Expanding Dental Infrastructure: Gaps in dental services, especially in low- and middle-income countries, call for more treatment chairs, imaging, sterilization and basic instruments.

Gaps in dental services, especially in low- and middle-income countries, call for more treatment chairs, imaging, sterilization and basic instruments. Insurance and Utilization: In 2024, 53% of privately insured U.S. adults aged 19 to 64 visited a dentist, compared with 17% of uninsured adults, supporting equipment utilization.

Organized Dental Groups Are Changing How Equipment Is Bought

Dental service organization (DSO) affiliation among U.S. dentists grew from 8.8% in 2017 to 13% in 2022. Among dentists who graduated within the last five years, 27% were DSO-affiliated, and about 24% of those who graduated in the past decade worked in practices with ten or more locations. Multi-location groups tend to standardize equipment through centralized purchasing, which opens the door to long-term supply, servicing, software integration and replacement contracts.

Challenges Facing the Dental Equipment Market

Cost and readiness remain the main barriers. CBCT scanners, CAD/CAM systems, digital imaging platforms and dental lasers require substantial investment, which limits adoption among smaller practices and in developing economies. A 2025 study of 90 dental professionals in Jordan found that 61.5% cited cost as a barrier to adopting milling and 3D printing. It also found that 62% of technicians reported insufficient training and that 43.3% of dentists had received no predoctoral digital dentistry training. Radiation safety and medical device compliance, along with maintenance, software upgrades and specialist training, add to ownership costs.

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Recent Strategic Developments in the Dental Equipment Market

On October 28, 2026, Straumann Group of Switzerland introduced new digitally powered implant solutions under its Straumann F.A.S.T. workflow, including the SIRIOS APS (Arch Positioning System) for full-arch scanning. The system uses reference components on iEXCEL implants to capture implant positions digitally so clinicians and laboratories can work on shared digital cases, with less reliance on conventional impressions.

On October 15, 2026, Envista Holdings Corporation of the United States, through its Kerr Dental business, launched the ZenFlex RT Rotary Retreatment File System, a four-file rotary system for endodontic retreatment, expanding its endodontic instrument portfolio.

On October 6, 2026, Dentsply Sirona Inc. of the United States announced an expanded distribution agreement with Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply. Effective November 1, 2026, Midwest Dental began offering Dentsply Sirona's CEREC chairside CAD/CAM systems, Primescan and Primescan 2 intraoral scanners, and Axeos and Orthophos extraoral imaging systems.

On July 23, 2026, Align Technology, Inc. of the United States introduced updates across its Align Digital Platform, including AI-powered diagnostic integration through Align X-ray Insights, gumline visualization, enhanced Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro features and improvements to the iTero Design Suite for AI-supported crown, bridge and splint design.

Where the Competition Is Heating Up

Integrated ecosystems: Competition is shifting from single-device sales to connected workflows spanning scanning, imaging, treatment planning and manufacturing.

Competition is shifting from single-device sales to connected workflows spanning scanning, imaging, treatment planning and manufacturing. Distribution reach: In 2026, Dentsply Sirona widened its U.S. distribution through partnerships with Burkhart Dental Supply, Benco Dental, Patterson Dental and Nashville Dental, in addition to the Midwest Dental agreement.

In 2026, Dentsply Sirona widened its U.S. distribution through partnerships with Burkhart Dental Supply, Benco Dental, Patterson Dental and Nashville Dental, in addition to the Midwest Dental agreement. Chairside manufacturing: Straumann is expanding beyond implantology into digital scanning and same-visit restorations. In 2025 it launched the SIRIOS X3 intraoral scanner and the Straumann Signature MIDAS chairside 3D printing solution, developed with SprintRay.

Straumann is expanding beyond implantology into digital scanning and same-visit restorations. In 2025 it launched the SIRIOS X3 intraoral scanner and the Straumann Signature MIDAS chairside 3D printing solution, developed with SprintRay. Digital orthodontics: At the 2026 American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session, Align showcased its iTero Lumina scanner, which has a three-times-larger field of capture.

At the 2026 American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session, Align showcased its iTero Lumina scanner, which has a three-times-larger field of capture. Local manufacturing: Straumann announced investments of CHF 60 to 80 million over five years at its Villeret facility in Switzerland and opened a new manufacturing campus in Shanghai in 2025.

Key Insights from Dental Equipment Market Analysis

Therapeutic dental equipment held the leading position by type in 2025, supported by use across restorative dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, implantology and oral surgery. Henry Schein reported global dental equipment sales growth of 12.2% in Q4 2025, and Envista reported USD 966.7 million in 2025 Equipment & Consumables sales.

held the leading position by type in 2025, supported by use across restorative dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, implantology and oral surgery. Henry Schein reported global dental equipment sales growth of 12.2% in Q4 2025, and Envista reported USD 966.7 million in 2025 Equipment & Consumables sales. Hospitals and clinics held the leading position by end user in 2025. The U.S. had 135,665 dental practice establishments in 2023, according to the Census Bureau, and the American Dental Association counted 205,088 professionally active U.S. dentists in 2025.

held the leading position by end user in 2025. The U.S. had 135,665 dental practice establishments in 2023, according to the Census Bureau, and the American Dental Association counted 205,088 professionally active U.S. dentists in 2025. North America held the leading regional position in 2025. U.S. national dental expenditure reached USD 189 billion in 2024, and Envista reported that North America contributed 70% of its 2025 Equipment & Consumables sales, with about 89% sold through channel partners.

held the leading regional position in 2025. U.S. national dental expenditure reached USD 189 billion in 2024, and Envista reported that North America contributed 70% of its 2025 Equipment & Consumables sales, with about 89% sold through channel partners. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

is the fastest-growing region. The market is moderately consolidated. Established multinational manufacturers lead in imaging, CAD/CAM, dental chairs and implant-related equipment, while specialized and regional manufacturers keep competition active in each category.

Key Players in the Dental Equipment Market

Leading companies are focusing on digital dentistry, advanced imaging and diagnostics, CAD/CAM systems, AI-enabled solutions, treatment equipment innovation and integrated clinical workflows.

Company Name Key Focus Area

Dentsply Sirona Inc. CEREC chairside CAD/CAM, Primescan intraoral scanners, extraoral imaging, and AI-based CBCT diagnostics.

CEREC chairside CAD/CAM, Primescan intraoral scanners, extraoral imaging, and AI-based CBCT diagnostics. Envista Holdings Corporation Restorative and endodontic treatment equipment and instruments through Kerr Dental.

Restorative and endodontic treatment equipment and instruments through Kerr Dental. Straumann Group Implant workflows, digital scanning, AI-supported planning and chairside manufacturing.

Implant workflows, digital scanning, AI-supported planning and chairside manufacturing. Align Technology, Inc. Digital orthodontics, iTero scanning and AI-supported treatment planning.

Digital orthodontics, iTero scanning and AI-supported treatment planning. Planmeca Oy Dental imaging and treatment equipment.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America's leadership rests on established dental infrastructure, high care spending, strong technology adoption and organized distribution networks.

Asia Pacific offers the fastest growth. India's National Oral Health Programme targets 500 additional dental care units at district hospitals and below in FY2025-26, raising the total from 9,587 to 10,087, which creates institutional demand for treatment units, imaging, sterilization equipment and basic instruments. China had about 398,000 clinics and 1.092 million medical and health institutions at the end of 2024, providing a large base for equipment demand. Rising adoption of digital dentistry and expansion of private practices add to regional momentum. Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global dental equipment market is segmented by equipment type, end user type and region:

By Type: Therapeutic Dental Equipment (operatory and treatment center equipment, dental laboratory equipment, dental lasers) Diagnostic Dental Equipment (extraoral imaging systems, intraoral imaging systems, dental imaging software)

By End User Type: Hospitals & Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Other End Users

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the dental equipment market? A: The global dental equipment market is estimated at USD 10.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the dental equipment market? A: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What is driving demand for dental equipment? A: Key drivers include a high global burden of oral disease, an ageing population, rising demand for restorative procedures and growing adoption of digital dentistry.

Q: Which equipment type leads the market? A: Therapeutic dental equipment held the leading position by type in 2025.

Q: Which end user leads the market? A: Hospitals and clinics held the leading position by end user in 2025.

Q: Which region leads the dental equipment market? A: North America held the leading position in 2025, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

Q: Who are the top players in the dental equipment market? A: Leading companies include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Group, Align Technology, Inc. and Planmeca Oy.

Q: How consolidated is the market? A: It is moderately consolidated, with established multinational manufacturers competing alongside specialized regional players across equipment categories.

As dental practices modernize, the winners are likely to be the manufacturers that connect scanning, imaging, planning and production into one dependable workflow, and that make advanced technology affordable for smaller clinics and growing markets.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

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