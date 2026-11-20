Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Wins The Earthshot Prize 2026 for Transforming Last-Mile Mobility in India

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is the winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category for its efforts to advance cleaner last-mile mobility while supporting drivers and small businesses

category for its efforts to advance cleaner last-mile mobility while supporting drivers and small businesses Founded by His Royal Highness Prince William, the prize money of £1 million has been awarded to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to scale its innovative solutions and drive greater impact

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has sold over 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles, helping avoid more than 185,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has been named the winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. MLMML is recognised for demonstrating how electric last-mile mobility can reduce emissions while creating economic opportunity. The award honours MLMML's efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric small commercial vehicles and make sustainable mobility accessible to drivers and small businesses across India.

MLMML has sold over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India, which have collectively travelled more than 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. MLMML's experience in India illustrates how a transition to electric vehicles can achieve meaningful scale when environmental benefits are combined with a strong economic case.

MLMML will channel the £1 million Earthshot Prize grant into accelerating inclusive electric mobility-partnering with charities to train women drivers and enable access to affordable financing, working with cities to expand charging infrastructure into underserved areas, and collaborating with fellow Earthshot Finalists to take electric rickshaws to more communities. Our goal is to make clean mobility accessible to more people, while creating sustainable livelihoods at scale.

Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, said, "Winning The Earthshot Prize is a tremendous honour and demonstration of what is possible when purpose is translated into action. We applaud Prince William's pioneering leadership in creating a platform that recognises and accelerates solutions for our planet. Since 1945, Mahindra has sought to enable others to rise and drive positive change in communities. We are proud of what Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has achieved in India to bring that purpose to life, and we are excited to build on this impact."

Rajesh Jejurikar, Chairman, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. and Executive Director & CEO - Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Last-mile mobility can deliver environmental and social impact at scale. Each of the 400,000 Mahindra electric vehicles is helping power 400,000 livelihoods every day. For many of these customers, these vehicles are working assets that support their families and enable micro-entrepreneurship. Being named as winner for The Earthshot Prize recognises a model where cleaner mobility, customer prosperity and scale can go together. It also strengthens our belief that solutions proven in India can have relevance across other markets."

Suman Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said, "We are deeply honoured by this recognition from The Earthshot Prize. It reinforces our belief that the fight against climate change must also improve everyday lives. Every electric vehicle on the road means cleaner air, lower emissions and better livelihoods for the millions who depend on last-mile mobility. By making electric mobility an economically compelling choice, we are demonstrating that environmental impact and economic progress can go hand in hand. This recognition inspires us to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility at scale, across India and beyond."

MLMML becomes one of the few Indian companies to have won The Earthshot Prize, reinforcing the country's growing role in developing scalable climate solutions that combine sustainability, innovation and inclusive economic growth.

About The Earthshot Prize

Founded by HRH Prince William, The Earthshot Prize selects 15 Finalists each year across five areas: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate. Five Winners are selected each year, with each receiving £1 million to help expand their solution. All 15 Finalists also join the year-long Earthshot Fellowship programme.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest multinational federations of companies, with 324,000 employees in more than 100 countries. It holds leadership positions in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. The Group also has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

Learn more about Mahindra on https://www.mahindra.com/

X and Facebook: @MahindraRise

For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/newsroom/press-release

Media Contact Information

Swati Khandelwal

Senior VP & Head, Group Communications, Mahindra Group

Email: khandelwal.swati@mahindra.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mahindra-last-mile-mobility-wins-the-earthshot-prize-2026-for-transforming-last-mile-mobility-in-india-302946156.html