Europe's Largest 4DX Auditorium Is Coming to Zaragoza, Spain, This December at Cines Aragonia

The 188-seat auditorium will open this December, bringing CJ 4DPLEX's immersive 4DX experience to Zaragoza with Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday," combining a large cinema screen with Dolby 7.1 surround sound.

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaragoza, Spain, will soon be home to Europe's largest 4DX auditorium. CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Zarafilms, the company operating Cines Aragonia, today announced the upcoming opening of a new 188-seat venue, bringing CJ 4DPLEX's immersive technology to the heart of the city.

Scheduled to open this December, the new auditorium will welcome audiences with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday as its inaugural film, marking CJ 4DPLEX's seventh 4DX location in Spain and its continued expansion across the market. The exact opening date and ticket presale details will be announced very soon.

4DX elevates the traditional moviegoing experience by synchronizing on-screen action with motion-based seating and environmental effects, including wind, water, snow, vibration, scents and other sensory elements. Designed to complement the action unfolding on screen, the technology places audiences directly in the middle of the story, creating a more dynamic and engaging way to experience films.

Cines Aragonia's new venue has been designed to combine immersive technology with the scale and spectacle of a large cinema auditorium. Featuring a large screen, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and seating for 188 guests, it will offer audiences the full impact of the multisensory experience without compromising on the traditional big-screen presentation.

Cines Aragonia is one of Zaragoza's leading cinema destinations and part of Zarafilms, an independent, family-operated exhibition company with more than 70 years of history in the city. Known for its diverse programming, commitment to original-language screenings with subtitles and investment in premium cinema technology, Cines Aragonia continues to enhance the moviegoing experience through its REX auditoriums, high-brightness 3D projection systems and special 70mm film screenings.

"The opening of Europe's largest 4DX auditorium is an exciting step in our continued expansion across Spain and reflects our commitment to working with exhibitors who are investing in the future of cinema," said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "Zarafilms has been a fixture of Zaragoza's cinema landscape for generations, making it a fitting partner for this installation. With Avengers: Doomsday as its inaugural film, the new auditorium brings a major addition to the city's theatrical offerings and gives audiences a chance to experience the scale and impact of 4DX firsthand."

"From the very beginning, we wanted to bring 4DX to a large-scale cinema auditorium," said Zarafilms' Director. "This technology is usually found in smaller venues, but we did not want to compromise on the spectacle of a large screen and powerful sound. At Cines Aragonia, we have always been committed to presenting films in the best possible conditions. This new experience takes that commitment one step further: we want audiences not only to see and hear the movie, but to feel as though they are actually inside it."

For tickets, visit www.cinespalafox.com.

About Cines Aragonia and Zarafilms

Cines Aragonia is one of Zaragoza's leading cinema complexes and is operated by Zarafilms, an independent, family-owned Spanish cinema exhibition company with more than 70 years of history. Zarafilms also operates Cines Palafox and Cines Cervantes in Zaragoza.

Recognized for its extensive and diverse film programming, Cines Aragonia is among the Spanish cinemas screening the highest number of different film titles each year. The complex is particularly committed to presenting films in their original language with subtitles, alongside mainstream releases, independent productions and international cinema.

Its continued investment in premium cinema experiences includes REX auditoriums, high-brightness 3D projection technology and special screenings on 70mm film, reflecting its commitment to both traditional film presentation and technological innovation.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, CJ 4DPLEX designs and develops immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology and cultural vision, the company is committed to redefining the future of cinema.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across markets worldwide, working with leading exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia and the Middle East, its global presence continues to grow, driven by a mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema.

About 4DX

4DX provides a synesthetic viewing experience that connects audiences with movies through its state-of-the-art motion seats and 21 environmental effects that include water, wind and scents. The 4DX theater allows audiences to experience environmental effects such as wind, light, fog, fragrance and vibration, as well as motion chairs that move in synchronization with scenes in the movie. Audiences can experience a new level of immersion that extends beyond traditional video and sound.

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