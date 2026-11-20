"Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City MoreVibrantThanEver" Campaign Unveils a New Side of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City Tourism has launched "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City MoreVibrantThanEver," a new international destination promotion campaign inviting travelers to explore a city of striking contrasts, rich cultural experiences and endless possibilities. From bustling urban neighborhoods and local culinary treasures to traditional craft villages, coastal retreats and island escapes, the campaign unveils a destination with more to explore than ever before.

From 20 November to 20 December 2026, the campaign features promotional films on CNN, Discovery and Asian Food Network (AFN) across the Asia-Pacific region, supported by digital platforms to reach international audiences.

Beyond its familiar image as a dynamic metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City is emerging as a multifaceted destination where urban energy meets cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and natural beauty.

The campaign highlights Ho Chi Minh City's rich diversity, taking travelers from the lively neighborhoods, bustling markets and flavorful street food to the traditional craft villages of Bình Duong, the scenic beaches of Vung Tàu and H? Tràm, and the pristine island of Côn Ð?o. Each destination offers a different experience, showcasing a more diverse, exciting, and surprising side of Ho Chi Minh City.

Together, these experiences reflect the evolving appeal of Ho Chi Minh City, offering travelers more ways to experience its vibrant culture, unwind in nature and connect with the people and places that make the destination truly special.

Through its energetic and emotionally engaging promotional films, "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City MoreVibrantThanEver" aims to reshape international perceptions of the destination, positioning Ho Chi Minh City not only as a thriving urban hub but also as a compelling destination for culture, leisure, nature and discovery.

The campaign comes amid continued growth in international tourism. According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the city welcomed over 9.33 million international visitors in the first ten months of 2026, up 36.94% year-on-year, surpassing the 8.6 million arrivals recorded throughout 2025. Complementing its international promotional efforts, the city is introducing the "Vibrant HCMC" year-end stimulus program, bringing together shopping, entertainment, tourism and services through attractive offers and festive experiences designed to encourage longer stays and repeat visits.

The campaign also extends beyond digital channels to Tan Son Nhat International Airport's Terminal 2, where promotional visuals and films welcome arriving travelers with a first glimpse of the city's vibrant identity.

Visitors can explore destination, travel inspiration and tourism experiences through the official tourism website, visithcmc.vn.

With "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City MoreVibrantThanEver," Ho Chi Minh City invites the world to experience a destination brimming with energy, rich in culture and filled with unforgettable experiences. There is always more to explore, more to experience and more to fall in love with.

Press Contact



Ms. Pham Thi Phuong Linh - Deputy Head of International Cooperation & Promotion Division, ptplinh.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn

- Website: https://visithcmc.vn/

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