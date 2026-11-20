Xinhua Silk Road: Nine years on, CIIE provides a platform for buying from the world in Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai last week, bringing together over 4,000 overseas companies and participants from 162 countries, regions and international organizations. Opened the very next day after the conclusion of the 140th Canton Fair, the CIIE provides a platform for "buying from the world" in Shanghai, while the Canton Fair, held in Guangzhou, focuses on "selling to the world".

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