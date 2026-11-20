NEWWAVE Unveils New Brand Identity and Strategic Positioning as a Trusted Technology Partner at 15

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 15th anniversary, NEWWAVE announces a new brand identity and strategic positioning as a Trusted Technology Partner, building on its engineering expertise and evolving capabilities to address changing business needs in an era of AI and rapid technological advancement.

The announcement reflects the Vietnam-based company's commitment to moving beyond software execution toward a more consultative, end-to-end partnership, helping global clients navigate technology complexity, make informed decisions, and implement reliable solutions that deliver lasting business value.

A Changing Role for Technology Partners

As AI, cloud technologies, and increasingly interconnected systems reshape business operations, enterprise technology decisions involve greater complexity. Beyond technical execution, businesses need partners who understand operational priorities, navigate integration challenges, and maintain reliable systems over time.

For NEWWAVE, this evolution aligns with lessons drawn from 15 years of international delivery. Its renewed positioning emphasizes a business-oriented approach that connects technology decisions with practical needs, from identifying challenges and shaping solutions to implementation and ongoing support.

"As technology decisions become increasingly connected to business outcomes, our priority is to work alongside clients with a deep understanding of their challenges, clear accountability, and long-term commitment to the solutions we build," said To Quang Duy, CEO of NEWWAVE.

Fifteen Years of Engineering Excellence and Global Ambition

Founded in 2011, NEWWAVE began with a small engineering team navigating limited resources and diverse client requirements. Engineers often took on multiple responsibilities, learning new technologies while solving practical delivery challenges.

As projects grew more complex, so did the team's understanding of what reliable software development demands: business context, cross-functional collaboration, and accountability throughout delivery.

Today, NEWWAVE brings together more than 300 engineers and specialists, has served over 200 clients worldwide, and has delivered more than 800 projects. Its commitment to reliable delivery is supported by ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security management certifications. These foundations have shaped a company that views technical expertise, consistent delivery, and client trust as interconnected responsibilities.

Building the Next Chapter Together

NEWWAVE's strategic direction brings together five core capabilities: Digital Consulting, Software Engineering, Cloud & DevOps, Data & AI, and Application Services.

These capabilities can be combined to address different stages of a client's technology journey, from assessing business needs and developing solutions to modernizing existing systems, integrating technologies, and supporting ongoing operations.

Depending on business objectives and project scope, clients can engage NEWWAVE for specific technology requirements or broader initiatives involving multiple capabilities. This flexible approach reflects its commitment to delivering solutions suited to each organization's needs rather than applying a single delivery model.

The new identity represents both the experience NEWWAVE has built over 15 years and its ambition to deepen relationships with global clients through technical expertise, responsible delivery, and lasting partnership.

Explore NEWWAVE's new brand identity, the story behind its evolution, and its vision for the next chapter:https://newwavesolution.com/

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