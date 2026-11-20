The South Australian government has declared a state of emergency after a "significant" storm cell caused catastrophic damage to electricity transmission infrastructure across the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast, interrupting electricity supply to thousands of customers across the region. "Severe weather on Thursday 19 November 2026 has caused significant damage to electricity transmission infrastructure, including the destruction of two transmission towers on the 132 kV line between Cultana and Port Lincoln," the declaration says. "The damage has disrupted electricity supply to communities across ...

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