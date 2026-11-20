It's never been cheaper to send objects into orbit. Powering them when they get there is a different challenge. The space industry has relied on costly gallium arsenide (GaAs) III-V solar cell technology to power its orbital endeavors since the 1960s, but as a growing number of terrestrial companies plan for expansion into space, the levelized cost of electricity in orbit will need to come down. "Nothing in space happens without power," explained Kevin Hell, president and CEO of US manufacturer mPower. Founded in 2015 by Murat Okandan, now the company's chief technology officer, mPower is a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...