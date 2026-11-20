Growth in Malta and lower staff costs kept Flughafen Wien's EBITDA steady as fewer flights and lower airport charges weighed on Vienna. The full-year guidance still looks cautious even with a weaker winter ahead. The terminal expansion should lift commercial revenue per passenger next year, supporting the BUY. In detail:

Cost discipline protected Q3 profitability. Sales declined 1.2% yoy to € 317.2m and EBITDA was broadly flat yoy at € 165.7m, with the margin improving 0.7pp yoy to 52.2% (also see p. 2). Lower staffing helped bring personnel costs down 6.3% yoy. Net profit after minorities fell 3.7% yoy to € 87.9m, partly reflecting lower interest income.

Malta's strong summer lifted its share of Flughafen Wien's Q3 EBITDA to c. 22% (vs. c. 18% Q3 25). Airlines added capacity on routes to Italy, the UK and Poland, lifting Q3 passenger numbers by c. 13% yoy with 88% of seats filled across the network. Sales rose 16% yoy to € 54m and EBITDA grew 18% to € 36m.

Austrian Airlines' growth helped limit Vienna's 9M passenger decline to c. 5% yoy. The carrier handled 5% more passengers at its hub over 9M, partly offsetting the c. 22% yoy drop in low-cost traffic. FY26 traffic guidance already allows for a further yoy decline at Vienna in Q4. Looking ahead, Vienna faces an easier yoy traffic comparison from the start of the 2027 summer schedule, since summer 2026 already reflected the low-cost capacity cuts. Any return of Middle East flights or capacity additions prompted by lower fuel costs would offer further upside.

FY26 guidance still looks too cautious. The targets imply Q4 sales down c. 18% yoy (eNuW: -14% yoy) and EBITDA down c. 65% yoy (eNuW: -48% yoy) after excluding the third-runway write-off from Q4 25. Net profit after minorities had already exceeded the € 190m full-year target by September (€ 196m).

Terminal 3 South adds a visible source of commercial growth. The expansion is due to open in April 2027, adding c. 50% to shopping and catering space. Ahead of the opening, Vienna's centre management and hospitality revenue per passenger rose c. 7% yoy over 9M, helped by higher lounge, VIP and advertising income. A partial year of trading and higher depreciation will temper the expansion's initial EBIT contribution. Proposed increases of 1.8% in passenger fees and 1.7% in landing fees would also support revenue after this year's tariff reset.

Flughafen Wien combines above-peer returns with low leverage. Higher margins and asset turnover supported an ROE of 12.4%, c. 2pp above the peer median (2025). With € 333m in net liquidity at end-September, the group has room to fund further terminal and property investments alongside dividends. Owning Vienna Airport outright lets it capture cash flows from those investments over their full economic lives.

Reiterate BUY with a PT of € 59, based on DCF.

ISIN: AT00000VIE62