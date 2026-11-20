Yesterday's Q3 came in line on sales but clearly beat our profitability estimates. More importantly, the new AI disclosure allows to quantify what it takes to return to growth. In detail:

Q3 sales of € 21.1m (-3.1% yoy, eNuW: € 21.1m) marked an improvement vs Q2's -5.2%. Breaking it down, recurring revenues rose 2% qoq to € 20.2m despite c. 7.5k fewer seats, as ARPU jumped to € 10.19 (Q2: € 9.95, eNuW: € 10.03) on price adjustments and premium solutions. Seat losses also eased vs Q2 (c. 11.3k), with management confirming the portfolio clean-up to be largely done. Remaining qoq seat attrition of c. 1% is hence the run-rate to watch, with the UK (9M sales and seats down close to double digits) as the main drag.

Margin beat on cost control. Q3 adj. EBITDA rose 7.6% yoy to € 3.3m (eNuW: € 2.5m), implying a 15.5% margin (+1.5pp yoy) despite lower sales and a slightly weaker gross margin. The improvement came entirely from opex as personnel and other operating expenses combined fell € 1.2m yoy to € 14.9m in Q3. Part of this is variable, namely lower sales commissions on the reduced top line, but the bulk reflects the support restructuring and tighter spending on consulting and external services. In our view, it is therefore largely sustainable.

First time AI metric disclosure. Intelligent Assistant (€ 1.7m, +40% yoy, Q3: +74%) and Customer Engagement (€ 2.7m, +12%) now account for 7.3% of recurring revenues (9M'25: 5.8%). Annualised, this adds some € 1.5m p.a., only half of what PBX currently loses (c. € 3m). The way forward hence runs through the base. With the clean-up completed and a new UK team in place, we forecast a return to seat growth in FY27e, allowing AI growth to translate fully into group growth (eNuW: +1.7% yoy). This also widens the upsell opportunity, as AI embedded in PBX generates only c. € 0.6m so far. Key milestones are quarterly seat development and the FY27 guidance on 25 February.

Guidance looks achievable. Management confirmed its FY guidance of € 84.5-86.0m sales and € 9.5-10.5m adj. EBITDA. On sales, this implies Q4 revenues of € 20.9-22.4m, broadly in line with Q3's € 21.1m and with our new FY26e of € 85.3m (Q4e: € 21.6m), which looks well covered given the slowing decline. On profitability, the guidance implies only € 1.8-2.8m adj. EBITDA in Q4, i.e. an 8.0-13.4% margin vs 15.5% in Q3. Simply repeating Q3 would put FY26 at c. € 11m, above the top end of the range. Even accounting for the one-off-heavy Q4'25 base, we see the mid-point as well within reach (new eNuW: € 10.0m).

Valuation prices in continued decline. Shares trade at 6.9x EV/adj. EBITDA FY26e, which we regard a deep discount for a 95% recurring, cash-generative business. While this clearly reflects the shrinking seat base and this year's guidance cut, the Q3 results point in the right direction. A return to seat growth in FY27e should thus allow for a re-rating.

Reiterate BUY, unchanged € 5.00 PT based on DCF.

ISIN: DE000A0N4N52