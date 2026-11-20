

EQS-Media / 20.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

FRANCE ORDERS 50,000 155 MM SHELLS FROM KNDS AND INVESTS IN INCREASING PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-URSIN Versailles - November 20th 2026 - The French defence procurement agency (DGA) ordered 50,000 155 mm shells from KNDS, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030. This order is accompanied by a joint investment by the French State and KNDS France aimed at tripling the production capacity of the La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin site (Cher). An order for 50,000 shells to strengthen the French Army's stocks The 50,000 155 mm shells ordered by the French defence procurement agency (DGA) will be delivered in 2029 and 2030. This order strengthens the French Army's stockpiles while providing KNDS France with visibility on its industrial workload. This contract is part of the momentum to strengthen French production capabilities for large-calibre ammunition, in a context of increased demand for artillery ammunition. Indeed, the return of high-intensity conflicts entails extensive use of 155 mm shells. A joint investment to triple production capacity Alongside this ammunition order, KNDS France is embarking on a new phase to strengthen the production capabilities of its industrial facilities. The investment, funded equally by the French State and the company, will enable the transformation of the La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin site, with the creation of a new explosive filling unit, as well as two new large-calibre machining and driving banding units. This project is one of the 150 "major industrial projects" identified across France, having been classified as a Major National Interest Project (Projet d'Intérêt National Majeur - PINM), the first "recognition" decree for which was published in the Official Journal on 29 June 2026. It thus directly addresses the critical need to place control over industrial capabilities at the heart of sovereignty and defence priorities. Industrial ramp-up underway since 2022 Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022, KNDS has increased its production of large-calibre ammunition. At the La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin site, the annual production capacity for 155 mm shells has doubled. To support this growth, the site is currently recruiting more than 150 skilled professionals in production and systems engineering to join its existing workforce of 500 employees. This order, placed as part of the update to the Military Programming Law (Loi de Programmation Militaire - LPM), marks a new milestone in strengthening national production capabilities and consolidating the European ammunition industry. Fired in particular by CAESAR, the artillery system of which the Group has sold more than 800 units to 15 countries, KNDS 155 mm shells are a globally recognised benchmark munition. The development of French industrial capabilities thus contributes to the availability of these munitions and to supporting the French Armed Forces and their partners and allies. About KNDS KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces. Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond. Press Contacts Guillem Monsonis Head of Communications KNDS France E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57 Fanny Mounier Media relations manager KNDS France E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88 Antoine Mollard Press Officer E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr T : +33 (0) 6 62 79 04 25



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Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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