Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 20 November 2026 at 9:30 am EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mella)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sara Mella

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 181477/4/4

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Transaction date: 2026-11-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,554 Unit price: 9.821 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7,554 Volume weighted average price: 9.821 EUR

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SAMPO PLC

Diane Michelberger

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com