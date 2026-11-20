A research team from the University of Liège in Belgium has investigated residential energy renovations and found that adding a 5 kWh battery to a heat pump and rooftop PV system can reduce household grid electricity imports by 17% compared with a configuration without storage. The findings suggest that residential batteries could help households lower their electricity costs by storing surplus solar generation for use during periods when electricity would otherwise be purchased from the grid. "We selected a representative Belgian semi-detached home from 708 audited dwellings and calibrated its ...

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