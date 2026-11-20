Africa's Enterprise Technology Leaders Focus on Turning AI Potential into Business Value at Zensar CIS Converge 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The conversation around AI is rapidly shifting from possibility to business value. At Powered by AI, Driven by Speed | CIS Converge 2026, an exclusive client forum hosted by Zensar, senior technology leaders, clients, and strategic partners came together to discuss the next phase of enterprise AI adoption.

The invitation-only event put clients at the center of the conversation through thought leadership sessions, peer discussions, client panels, and partner perspectives focused on translating innovation into business outcomes. Conversations centered on how enterprises are solving challenges around AI adoption, managing cloud investments, and strengthening cybersecurity, while building the technology foundations needed to support long-term transformation.

The event also featured keynote speaker Shaun Pollock, South African cricketing legend, who shared perspectives on leadership, adaptability, and sustained performance. He said: "Whether on the field or in business, sustained success depends on strong foundations, the ability to adapt, and the confidence to move quickly when opportunities arise. The teams that perform best over time are those that balance speed with reliability."

Leading technology partners including AWS, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Saviynt underscored the importance of collaboration in helping enterprises navigate evolving technology and challenges including identity security as AI agents and non-human identities become increasingly embedded in business operations.

Alex Paterson, Field CTO, Saviynt, added: "As enterprises adopt AI agents at scale, they need new approaches to secure and govern these digital identities. Organizations that establish the right controls early will be better positioned to innovate confidently and responsibly in the AI era."

A recurring theme throughout the event was the need to balance AI-driven innovation with operational resilience and security. Clients also got a closer look at Zensar's vision for Autonomous Operations, showcasing how AI-native operating models can simplify operations, optimize cloud costs, improve service reliability, and enhance business agility. Discussions also highlighted FinOps, Multi-Cloud Operations, and Hyperconverged Infrastructure as key enablers for managing increasingly complex multi-cloud environments.

Kaushik Chatterjee, SVP and Head, Africa, said: "Across Africa, enterprises are increasingly focused on practical AI applications that deliver measurable business outcomes. What stood out at CIS Converge was the emphasis on translating AI into tangible value through improved operations, stronger customer experiences, and competitive advantage."

Jitendra Nandwani, SVP and Head, CIS, said: "The promise of AI depends on what sits beneath it. Technology leaders are increasingly recognizing that AI outcomes are only as strong as the infrastructure, security, and operational foundations supporting them. Getting those fundamentals right is what enables organizations to innovate with confidence."

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies Ltd., headquartered in Pune, India, is a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company and part of the USD 5.2 billion RPG Group. Zensar partners with global enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and technology, media, and telecommunications to architect and engineer digital transformation

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