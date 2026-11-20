Nike and Science in Sport Expand Global Running Performance Nutrition Partnership

Multi-year partnership to bring science-led, co-branded fuelling products and education to athletes worldwide through Nike's World of Race

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Science in Sport (SiS), the global performance nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes and professional sports teams worldwide, today announces a multi-year partnership with Nike focused on helping runners better understand and access performance nutrition. The partnership builds on SiS's role in the 2026 Nike After Dark Tour, a global race series built for women, expanding the relationship to support more runners across their performance journeys.

Bringing together Nike's deep understanding of runners with SiS's world-class expertise in performance nutrition, the brands will collaborate across experiences, education, and performance science. At the heart of the partnership is a shared ambition: to give more runners the knowledge, products, and guidance they need to fuel, hydrate, and recover with confidence.

The announcement builds on the success of SiS being the Official and Exclusive Performance Fuel and Hydration Partner for the 2026 Nike After Dark Tour - bringing performance nutrition directly to participants through co-branded products, fuelling education, and race preparation support. The partnership showed how expertise trusted at the highest levels of sport can help every runner feel more prepared and confident.

Building on this initial product collaboration, Nike and SiS plan to introduce a broader performance nutrition range in spring 2027. The range will combine SiS's formulation and manufacturing expertise with Nike's understanding of runners, brand and design to make fuelling easier for more runners to understand and use.

The expanded relationship also creates a platform for collaboration across performance science, education and experiences. Nike and SiS will explore opportunities for future research and testing designed to deepen understanding of fuelling, hydration and recovery, as well as bring SiS performance nutrition products, fuelling guidance, and experiences to more runners at select Nike Running and SiS moments.

For SiS, the partnership provides a significant platform to bring its performance nutrition science, formulation and manufacturing expertise to runners at every level, from elite competitors to everyday runners, reinforcing the belief that every athlete deserves access to the same quality of science-led fuelling.

It also represents an opportunity to support SiS's international growth ambitions and explore new ways to reach runners through shared insight and potential future innovation. Together, the two brands aim to help more runners understand and apply fuelling as part of their individual performance journeys.

Dan Wright, Executive Chair, Science in Sport, said:

"This is a landmark moment for Science in Sport and a powerful endorsement of the business we have built. Expanding our partnership with Nike is a tremendous opportunity to bring our science, product development expertise and ambition to more runners, and to explore what comes next for performance nutrition.

"We have always believed that nutrition has the potential to be one of the most important performance advantages available to an athlete. Yet there is still so much opportunity to improve how athletes understand, access and use it. Together with Nike, we have an opportunity to bring our respective expertise together and help make the science and fuelling principles trusted by the world's greatest athletes accessible and relevant to every runner.

"Our ambition is to help set a new standard for how performance nutrition contributes to sporting achievement, giving more people the knowledge and confidence to fuel their ambitions--whatever their starting point or personal ambition--and exploring what can be accomplished when two organisations share a commitment to helping every athlete unlock their potential."

Notes to Editors

About Science in Sport Group

Science in Sport Group (SiS) is a leading performance nutrition company serving elite athletes, sports teams, and everyday participants around the world through its Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition brands.

Founded in 1992, SiS has been at the forefront of sports nutrition for more than three decades. Recognised as the creator of the world's first isotonic energy gel, and instrumental in dual-source carbohydrate innovation, the company has driven categories now established with endurance athletes globally.

The business develops, manufactures, and distributes scientifically formulated performance nutrition products across energy, hydration, and recovery. SiS operates a world-class manufacturing facility in Blackburn, UK, supported by rigorous product integrity and quality assurance programmes, including independent batch testing through Informed Sport certification for applicable products.

Science sits at the heart of the SiS proposition. The company works with a Scientific Advisory Board, leading academics and university partners, and some of the world's foremost performance nutrition experts, to translate cutting-edge research into practical fuelling solutions for athletes.

SiS supports more than 350 professional teams, organisations, and institutions globally. Its products fuelled 105 medal winners at the Paris Olympic Games. The brand operates across cycling, running, triathlon, football, rugby, hybrid, and other performance-focused sports.

The company is committed to accelerating its growth through science-led innovation, international expansion and its long-term ambition to become the pre-eminent performance nutrition brand in the world. The expanded partnership with Nike Running is an important step in that ambition, creating opportunities for future product innovation, education and consumer experiences that bring science-led nutrition to more runners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nike-and-science-in-sport-expand-global-running-performance-nutrition-partnership-302946640.html