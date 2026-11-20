Built for Extreme Resilience: ATEN Unveils Its First Industrial-Grade KVM over IP Extender and Wins Good Design Award 2026

Engineered for Harsh Maritime Environments with International Maritime Certifications, Conformal-Coated Protection, and Salt-Fog Resistance

TAIPEI, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the global leader in intelligent control solutions, announced the launch of the ATEN KE6948A Rugged DVI-I Dual-Display KVM over IP Extender, its first industrial-grade KVM over IP extender designed for mission-critical operations in extreme environments. As part of the ATEN KVM over IP Matrix System, which has been honored with the Good Design Award 2026, the KE6948A combines rugged durability, Maritime-certified reliability, and advanced KVM over IP technology to deliver secure and dependable remote control across demanding applications.

Engineered to withstand demanding maritime conditions, the KE6948A meets DNV certification requirements, and complies with IACS E10 and IEC 60945 standards, delivering reliable performance in challenging operating environments. Designed for applications across land, air, and sea, it provides a rugged foundation for KVM over IP deployments in control rooms, energy facilities, aviation operations, maritime infrastructure, and other mission-critical environments where continuous operation and system security are essential. In mission-critical environments, resilience goes beyond rugged hardware. It also means maintaining secure, uninterrupted access and control when physical access is limited, operating conditions are harsh, or unexpected disruptions occur.

To ensure long-term reliability, the KE6948A features a fanless passive heat dissipation design with an extruded chassis that facilitates natural airflow for efficient heat dissipation. Its conformal-coated PCB provides enhanced protection against humidity, dust, and corrosion, while salt-fog resistance and wide-temperature operation further reinforce its durability. Together, these industrial-grade features help ensure stable, uninterrupted performance and strengthen operational resilience in demanding environments where equipment failure is not an option.

Beyond its rugged construction, the KE6948A enables operators to remotely access and control critical systems from command stations, keeping personnel safely separated from equipment operating in hazardous or restricted areas. The system ensures robust air-gapped security through hardware-level network isolation, separating the dedicated KVM over IP network from external networks to help safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data transmission. When integrated with ATEN's CCKM (KVM over IP Matrix Manager), the KE6948A becomes part of a scalable, many-to-many KVM over IP matrix architecture, enabling centralized monitoring, configuration, and troubleshooting from a single management platform.

For more information about the ATEN KE6948A Rugged DVI-I Dual-Display KVM over IP Extender, please visit: https://www.aten.com/eu/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke6948a/

Media Contact:

Sunny Peng

sunnypeng@aten.com.tw

0286926789 #1835

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