BE OPEN presents the jury for Art Limitless competition in support of intersection of arts and SDG#12

LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, BE OPEN Art online gallery is running a competition within its multi-annual Art Limitless programme dedicated to SDG#12 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The programme was tailored specifically to run competitions, display webinars, master-classes and other sources of knowledge and guidance to support sustainable art-making, artists and inclusivity in art.

SDG#12 aims to change how goods are produced and consumed to promote resource efficiency, and transition to a circular economy. The creative sector plays an immense role in this by leading the way with ideas of sustainable creation, waste reduction, and public awareness and inspiration.

To put such artists and their creations into the spotlight, BE OPEN Art is posting selected artwork at the online gallery every month, inviting the public to vote and select the Artist of the Month. One of these will become the winner based on the appraisal of the international volunteer expert jury who will define the fate of the 1000 euro grant:

Leah Fanning, Founder and Owner of Natural Earth Paint, US, expert in sustainable production solutions;

Carole Collet, Professor in Design for Sustainable Futures at Central Saint Martins, UAL, UK, expert in bio and regenerative design;

Veronica Sekules, Director and Curator of GroundWork Gallery, UK, is a supporter of ecological art;

Sacha Kagan, RA and Privatdozent at Leuphana University Lüneburg, Germany, provides assessment of art and sustainable development;

Christian Bernard Singer, Faculty of Art at OCAD University, Canada, artist, educator, curator, expert on grant-awarding boards.

Founder of BE OPEN international philanthropist Elena Baturina: "We are thrilled to have assembled such an extraordinary and diverse panel, and are deeply grateful for the time and expertise the jury are willing to share with our contestants and the wide public. For BE OPEN, supporting sustainable artists means providing new perspectives and visions of and for the society. We hope that the competition will empower them to continue merging creative and environmental action, turning their art into powerful and shared human experience and inspiration for all of us."

The Art Limitless programme launched in 2025, with the first year dedicated to inclusivity in arts. The gallery highlighted artwork by artists with disabilities that demonstrated the beneficial power of creativity and inclusivity.

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