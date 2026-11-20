Huhtamaki's financial reporting 2027

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.11.2026 AT 9.00 EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2027, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2026 February 12 Annual report 2026 Week commencing March 1 Interim Report, January 1-March 31, 2027 April 28 Half-yearly Report, January 1-June 30, 2027 July 22 Interim Report, January 1-September 30, 2027 October 28

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period before publication of the 2026 Results is four weeks. The silent period before publication of the half-yearly report and interim reports starts after the end of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2027. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Tuesday, March 2, 2027, at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Ilja Orre, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Corporate Communications

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