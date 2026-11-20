Free-On-Board (FOB) China mainstream module prices edged lower this week, weighed down by continued price weakness in lower-efficiency modules, as manufacturers clear inventories ahead of a stricter module efficiency standard taking effect on Jan. 1, 2027. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Nov. 17, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules below 645 W from China, fell 0.93% on the week to $0.106/W FOB China, after five consecutive weeks unchanged at $0.107/W. Forward prices for Q1 2027 loading tracked the weakness in the spot ...

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