The state-owned National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago has kicked off a solar tender. Available tender details state the solar system will be located at the La Brea Industrial Estate within the Port of Brighton, located on Trinidad's southwestern peninsula. The chosen contractor will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the solar project. Additional details, including capacity of the system, do not feature in the invite. Prospective applicants can email the energy corporation to request a fully copy of the bidding documents. A mandatory ...

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